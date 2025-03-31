Liberian News: “When Women Lead, They Lead With Patience,”

Monrovia-On a significant day, as the world celebrated International Women’s Day, a powerful message echoed at the Liberty Party headquarters. Charlyne Brumskine, the daughter of the late Cllr. Charles W. Brumskine, stood before a crowd of women and men alike, not as a politician, but as a woman speaking to women. Her words carried weight, not from a political standpoint, but from the voice of experience, resilience, and empowerment.

She began her speech by reflecting on the life of a woman who could have given in to disappointment but chose a different path. This woman, she explained, could have stayed hidden in her room, bitter and disillusioned with life’s challenges. When she didn’t receive what she had hoped for, she could have easily retreated into regret. But instead, she chose to rise, to adapt, and to take on a new role. “If I can’t be the vice president,” she said, “I will be the campaign manager.”

It wasn’t just a political statement; it was a lesson in resilience, an invitation to all women to wake up, to push through the setbacks, and to redefine their purpose. Charlyne’s words spoke to the very core of what it meant to be a woman: to endure the disappointments, to not let bitterness take root, and to focus on personal growth. She reminded the women in the room that while others might walk away, while life might break their hearts, it was important to always rise again.

In a world that often underestimates women, Charlyne spoke of how important it was to show the world the strength that lies within every woman. Some women might react with bitterness, but she chose not to. She focused on building herself, showing through her actions the strength of a woman and what true leadership looked like. “When women lead, they lead with patience,” she said, emphasizing that leadership wasn’t just about power—it was about enduring, persisting, and showing grace in the face of adversity.

Her speech was not about politics, but about strength and unity. She spoke of the importance of political parties coming together, urging all to join the Liberty Party in supporting strong female leaders like Honorable Lawrence, who was the embodiment of the leadership she spoke of.

As she spoke, Charlyne paused and presented images of her late father, the revered Honorable Charles Brumskine, to Senator Lawrence. It was a symbolic gesture, one that passed on the torch of leadership. “Stay strong,” Charlyne urged. “Continue the legacy of leadership that my father left behind.”

The room fell silent as the weight of her words settled in. This wasn’t just a speech it was a call to action for all women to rise, to redefine their roles, and to never be afraid to lead with strength and compassion. Charlyne Brumskine had shown them the way, not just with words, but with the example of her own life: a life dedicated to resilience, unity, and the unwavering belief in the power of a woman’s leadership.