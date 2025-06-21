Liberian News: Western Cluster Liberia to Begin Landowner Identification Ahead of Road Construction Project

Bomi County-Western Cluster Liberia Limited (WCL), one of Liberia’s leading mining companies, is set to begin a critical step in its infrastructure development plan: identifying landowners, crop holders, and traditional site custodians along its proposed new road corridor. This move signals the company’s firm commitment to transparency, community engagement, and local development as it prepares for full operations by 2027.

Speaking last Friday evening on Western Cluster Hour on Radio Bomi, Mr. Henry Siboza, WCL’s Head of Health, Safety and Environmental Sustainability Manager revealed that the identification process will officially commence on Monday, June 24, 2025, and is expected to last a minimum of three weeks.

“This is a very important phase of our project. We want to ensure that everyone who owns land, crops, or traditional sites along the proposed road route is properly identified,” Mr. Siboza stated. “Our goal is to ensure fair compensation for those affected, based on rightful ownership and the value of their property or crops.”

The new road, once constructed, will link the mining sites to the port, significantly enhancing the movement of materials and goods. However, Mr. Siboza emphasized that the road will mainly benefit the mine operations and those along side to it , but will also serve as a vital infrastructure for local residents.

“This road is not just for Western Cluster,” he said. “Once completed, it will be a major boost to the communities along the route, opening access for trade, transportation, and social services.”

The planned identification and compensation initiative underscores Western Cluster’s commitment to responsible investment and sustainable development. The company is working closely with local leaders, traditional authorities, and county officials to ensure that the process is transparent, inclusive, and peaceful.

“This is not just about development; it’s about doing development the right way,” Mr. Siboza stressed. “We want our host communities to see themselves as partners in progress. That is why we are starting with this inclusive identification and compensation process.”

As WCL gears up for full-scale operations in 2027, the company continues to emphasize its pillars of safety, community partnership, and long-term impact.

“We are here to stay, and we want our legacy to be one of shared growth and opportunity,” Mr. Siboza concluded.

The road construction and related compensation process is part of Western Cluster’s broader investment in Liberia’s infrastructure and economic advancement, and it reinforces the company’s belief that responsible mining can be a catalyst for regional transformation.