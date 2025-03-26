Liberian News: Weah Aloof, Ellen On Board

Monrovia-The once frosty relationship between President Joseph N. Boakai and his former boss, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has taken a heartening and positive shape in recent times, as the presence of the latter around the presidency is quiet visible during official programs.

While the first democratically elected female head of state is now enjoying the comfort of being around and with her former Vice President, her immediate successor remains aloof from him, with no signs of the two of them bridging the hiatus subsisting between them.

President Boakai and former President Sirleaf went far apart from each other during and after the 2017 elections which the former participated in and lost to former President George Weah of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC).

Madam Sirleaf who was at the extremity of her 2nd term reportedly favored then then candidate Weah over her Vice President and her party, Unity Party (UP) candidate as her successor.

It is widely believed that Madam Sirleaf’s alleged behind-the-camerca support to then candidate Weah fueled and creamed his victory over Mr. Boakai who was vice President at the time of the elections in 2017.

The two UP topnotches reportedly did not see face to face as a fallout of the 2017 electoral episodes which most UP partisans frowned on and also described a bizarre and wanton betray of the party.

Throughout the presidency of former President Weah, there are not noticeable instances where they (former President Sirleafand her vice president) came together on a single platform, not even at a UP event, to symbolize the end of the turbulent and rancorous relationship that resulted from the 2017 elections.

Liberians, however, witnessed a twist of events in their relationship during President Boakai January 22, 2024 historic inauguration ceremony at the Capitol Building when she, former President Sirleaf and other leaders graced the remarkable peaceful transfer of power, passing the mantle of leadership from one democratically elected government to another.

The peacefulness of the occasion was more transparently accentuated when the newly sworn President and his predecessors in President Weah and Madam Sirleaf held hands in the air as a sign of oneness, peace and national renewal.

That excellent piece of act demonstrated by the newly inaugurated President and his predecessors captured both national and international attention as a proof that Liberia’s democracy was getting mature and taking a trajectory deserving of its status as Africa’s oldest independent nation.

Former President Sirleaf, after the inauguration, was not visible at public forums, raising public concerns as to why she still a bit distant from the new President, President Boakai, the man who ably assisted her as vice president throughout her two-term presidency.

However, it appears that the two of them have smoked peace pipe evidenced by Madam Sirleaf involvement in state programs such as last year’s July 26, National Independence Day, celebration at the Centennial Pavilion, and many others.

The former head of state graced the occasion marking this year’s observance of Armed Forces Day at the Barclay Training Center, as they seated very close to each other and watched the proceedings from the VIP Stance.

Not only that Madam Sirleaf is gracing occasions, she is making her voice heard on many national issues, the latest being the leadership rigmarole at the House of Representatives relative to the dethronement of Speaker J. Fornati Koffa.

It can be recalled that she, at one point in time, called on the lawmakers to focus on their lawmaking responsibilities and act in the confines of the law, in reference to the speakership controversy between the two opposing factions, the Majority Bloc and Minority Bloc.

The former Liberian leader recently added her voice in hailing the government’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

She praised the government for such bold and audacious steps which she maintained signified its desire to reshape the country’s foreign policy standings.

Madam Sirleaf, as part of being in President Boakaisurroundings, participated in the just ended African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where Liberia made the case about its bid for the UNSC seat, and rallied the support of African nations.

As a complete show of proof that she and her vice president are in one boat, put away their animosity, Madam Sirleaf is reportedly serving as Liberia’s UN Security Council Sit Bid Special Envoy, tasked with the responsibility of reaching out to other nations to support Liberia in its endeavor.

President Boakai joined current and former officials of government during programs marking the launch of Madam Sirleaf Foundation at her Fish Market Residence. Seated closed to each other, the two of them were seen head-to-head apparently sharing notes on issues related to the occasion or other state matters.

But unlike the former President Sirleaf, former George MannehWeah who remains highly aloof from his successor, signaling the depth of a topsy-turvy relationship between them.

Apart from the historic January 22, 2024 inauguration and the January 18, 2025 funeral of late Nimba County Senator Prince Yormie Johnson in Ganta, President Boakai and former President Weah have not occupied the same dais.

The currently existing acerbic relationship between the two of them has claimed public concerns and raise questions about the sitting President’s leadership overture toward his immediate successor.

President Boakai and former President Weah are yet to share dais since inauguration and the funeral of the late Senator Prince Y. Johnson, in Ganta, Nimba County when he Weah paid a thrilling tribute, recalling the warmth relationship he shared with the fallen Senator.

Why Weah Still Aloof?

It is reported that the gap between the two national leaders resulted from developments that followed the Capitol Building Inauguration when he (former President Weah) was denied use of the new Presidential VIP Lounge at the Roberts International Airport (RIA).

Former President Weah who left the country immediately after President inaugural program was stopped from accessing the Clar Marie Weah VIP Lounge he built, dedicated and named after his wife, the former First Lady.

Denying the former President access to the national asset was criticized tough, but it set the tone of bitterness and revenge by the new administration, according to political analysts.

The Boakai administration, as further determination of efforts to reportedly render Weah public ignominy, deployed soldiers at the RIA while Weah was returning to the country, and thousands of his supporters showed up at the airport to give him a rousing welcome.

It can recalled that the government said the action was a preemptive move to deter any eventuality because they had received intelligence that some people had planned to cause stirs.

Many believed it was President Boakai’s way of getting at his predecessor in response to the former President’s comments against him (President Boakai).

Reacting to reports that President Boakai, then as former vice president and opposition politician, was involved in schemes to oust his (Weah) government, he told to the airwaves via ELBC interview to denounce Mr. Boakai, also revealing the many assistance he rendered him, including buying him vehicles and sponsoring his health trip outside of Liberia.

Then President Weah’s comments did not sink down well with Boakai and his supports to the extent that they raised funds to repay what was provided him (Boakai) for the health trip.

In an apparent display of smokescreen, the government during last year’s May 14 National Unification wrote extended the former president invitation to honor him for his contributions to Liberia’s peace, unity and reconciliation as was ostentatiously expressed in his early concession of defeat while the National Elections Commission had not declared any winners.

The former President was absent from the July 26 Independence Day celebration, this year’s Armed Forces Day celebration and many other national gatherings, apparently because he not been invited to them.

Besides these happenings, political observers and ordinary citizens who took note of how President Boakai has conducted himself, spoke of how he failed to even mention former President Weah in any of his public speeches.

They made specific reference to his inaugural speech in which he did not say a word of appreciation to his successor for his leadership and contributions to the country during his six years presidency.

Traditionally, they said, incoming president would, in his statement, show appreciation to his successor, regardless of any rancor that might have been between them. President Boakai’sfailure to do just that, they claimed showed the level of vindictiveness he bears for the former Head of State, who reportedly remains an enviable symbol of Liberia’s rich democratic records.

Paradox of calls for unity and reconciliation

More besides, it is believed that the frosty relationship between President Boakai and his predecessor (ex-President Weah) is paradoxically opposed to his calls for national unity and reconciliation, to which he has a greater role to play.

“The president can only practicalize the call for unity and reconciliation by closing ranks with former President Weah and other former officials of his administration, rather than the scapegoating he is doing,” said Christopher P. Bundoo of Brewerville.

Bundoo reminded President Boakai that reconciliation is seen in human behaviors towards others, not only speaking about it simply because it is incumbent upon leaders to do so.

Any good relationship, he strongly believed, between the current and former Presidents will have a very positive yield, in that it will also extend to their supporters, followers and help to foster genuine peace and unity.

Just as the two political leaders of the two biggest political parties are at loggerheads, it is believed, their followers and supporters will not also see each other face to face, thus making peace and reconciliation unattainable and a mere labiality.