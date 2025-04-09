Liberian News: “We Are Not Just a Mining Company—We Are Here to Help Build Liberia,”

Yekepa, Nimba County – At a colorful celebration that brought together chiefs, elders, government officials, youth, and community leaders, ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) last Friday commemorated its 20th anniversary in Liberia with a bold message of renewed commitment to national development, sustainable partnerships, and responsible mining.

The event, held in the historic mining town of Yekepa, marked two decades since the global steel giant began operations in Liberia under a pioneering Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) signed in the aftermath of civil war, and it brought to light the company’s role in the Liberia’s economic recovery and infrastructure renewal.

At the center of the celebration was Michiel Vandermerwe, Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Liberia, who used the occasion to make a direct and inspiring statement of purpose:

“We are not just a mining company. We are here to build a stronger, more resilient Liberia. Our journey over the past 20 years has not just been about digging iron ore. It has been about investing in people, transforming communities, and being a development partner to Liberia.”

With visible emotion, Vandermerwe described how AML has become more than an extractive company—it has evolved into an engine of opportunity for thousands of Liberians through job creation, training, and major infrastructure investments.

“To representatives from the different counties, caucuses, our beloved superintendents, and local government officials—thank you. Most importantly, to our own ArcelorMittal employees: thank you for taking the time to be here today. It’s truly wonderful to see all of you here. That turnout is a testimony of a well-functioning organization. Well done.,” he said.

ArcelorMittal Liberia’s story is interwoven with the story of Liberia’s post-war reconstruction. In 2006, the company made history as the first major foreign investor to commit to Liberia’s rebuilding process. It restored the railway from Yekepa to Buchanan, reopened the Buchanan port, and rebuilt roads, schools, and hospitals in host communities.

“We brought the Yekepa-Buchanan rail line back to life. We modernized Buchanan Port. These are not just assets for AML—they are national assets,” Vandermerwe emphasized.

These projects, once abandoned and left to rot during the war, are now central to Liberia’s economy, enabling the movement of goods, people, and opportunities across counties.

Community First: Beyond Corporate Responsibility

Throughout his speech, the AML CEO emphasized the company’s commitment to its host communities—Nimba, Bong, and Grand Bassa.

“We do not believe in extractive capitalism. We believe in shared growth. That is why we contribute millions annually through the Community Development Fund, which is managed by the communities themselves,” Vandermerwe said to applause.

In 2024 alone, AML disbursed over US$3.5 million through the County Social Development Fund and the Community Development Fund, helping to finance clinics, schools, market buildings, youth centers, and agriculture projects.

“We don’t impose what communities should do with their money. We support their choices and help implement their visions,” he added.

Chiefs and elders present at the event praised AML for maintaining open communication and honoring its obligations even when global market conditions were tough.

“ArcelorMittal has been a reliable partner. They are always here with us—not just when things are good,” said Chief Emmanuel Dolo of Nimba.

One of the strongest highlights of AML’s presence in Liberia is its Vocational Training Center (VTC) in Yekepa, which has graduated over 400 Liberian technicians in mechanical, electrical, and mining trades. These graduates now serve as the backbone of Liberia’s mining workforce.

“We believe the best gift to Liberia is knowledge. That’s why we are expanding the VTC and preparing to build a modern technical university in Nimba. This is not just CSR. This is legacy-building,” Vandermerwe noted.

AML also partners with universities to offer internships, scholarships, and hands-on industrial exposure, ensuring that Liberia’s youth are not left behind in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The anniversary celebration also focused on AML’s Phase II Expansion Project, a $1.6 billion investment that includes the construction of a new ore concentrator plant, expansion of the rail and port facilities, and creation of over 2,000 new jobs during peak construction.

“This is the single largest private investment in Liberia in decades,” said Vandermerwe. “It’s a vote of confidence in the people of Liberia and in the country’s future.”

When completed, the concentrator plant will allow AML to process high-grade iron ore in Liberia rather than exporting raw ore, thereby increasing government revenue and local value addition.

A Responsible Mining Model for Africa

As the global conversation on climate, sustainability, and responsible mining intensifies, ArcelorMittal Liberia is positioning itself as a model for what responsible investment should look like in Africa.

“We are committed to environmental protection, zero harm safety culture, and full compliance with Liberian law. We work closely with the EPA, FDA, and local environmental officers,” Vandermerwe said.

The company is also investing in reforestation, biodiversity protection, and alternative livelihoods for communities that depend on natural resources.

The Yekepa ceremony ended with cultural performances, tree planting, and an emotional unveiling of a commemorative plaque to mark AML’s 20 years in Liberia.

For many Liberians, ArcelorMittal’s legacy is already visible—not just in roads and rails, but in renewed hope, empowerment, and partnerships.

As Vandermerwe concluded:

“We didn’t come to Liberia for the short term. We came to stay. We came to grow. And we came to build—with Liberians, for Liberia.”