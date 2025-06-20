Liberian News: WAECC Results due August 15

By Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-The West African Examination Council (WAEC) is mulling the possibility of releasing this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results for 12th Graders on or before August 15, 2025.

Mr. Dale Gbotoe, Head of WAEC Liberia, disclosed that this is possible considering the financial support provided by the Liberian Government for the administering of this year’s exams.

According to him, WAEC is looking forward to having a hall for marking exercise of exams, adding that situation could change only if something occurs beyond their control, other than that, “the result will be out by the 15th of august.”

He further disclosed that the timeline the regional headquarters of WAEC has set for the release of results is between August 7 and 15, noting “Liberia is working to meet with such a timeline.”

Speaking Thursday on Truth FM, Mr. Gbotoe also said the results for 9th, 6th, and third graders will be released by the end of June.

Out of the total 188,712 students who sit for this year’s regional examination in Liberia, 53,140 are senior students, and they “will shortly receive the outcome of the efforts to enroll in the next class or to graduate.”

Gbotoe said WAEC Office has concluded arrangement to take the marking of the exam papers outside of Monrovia, to a place he said is expensive but convent for the examiners.

“With such boarding facility, the examiners will not encountertraffic or lateness to mark the exams,” he said, adding “the examiners will have the time to commence the marking by 6 am to 9 pm.”

The WAEC boss thanked those who were involved in the successful administering of the WAEC, WASSCE examinationsfor students of all levels in Liberia.