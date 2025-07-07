Liberian News: VP Jeremiah Koung Commissions Multi-Million-Dollar Food Processing Factory

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jamesetta D. Williams

Monrovia-In a major boost to Liberia’s industrialization and food security efforts, Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Sr. on Thursday officially commissioned the newly constructed Liberia Food Processing Factory in Gardnersville, Montserrado County.

The state-of-the-art facility established by Liberia Food Processing Inc., an affiliate of the long-standing A-Z Corporation marks a transformative moment in the country’s economic recovery and domestic manufacturing drive.

The facility is equipped to produce 1,000 tons of mayonnaise per month, with 26 Liberians already employed and fully trained by European experts in equipment operation and maintenance.

Management announced plans to introduce a second production shift, which is expected to double employment and expand training opportunities.

Speaking at the commissioning, Vice President Koung praised the project as a significant milestone under President Joseph Boakai’sARREST Agenda, which aims to strengthen Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism.

“This factory is more than just machinery it’s a symbol of belief in Liberia’s potential. It stands as a beacon of job creation, training, and national resilience,” the Vice President declared.

VP Koung lauded Mr. Kamal Merhi, founder of A-Z Corporation, for his longstanding commitment to Liberia, recalling the company’s ability to stay the course through some of Liberia’s darkest chapters, including the 1980 coup d’état, the civil war, Ebola, and COVID-19.

“This kind of confidence and consistency sends a clear message: Liberia is open for business, and this government is ready to support serious investors,” he added.

According to Mr. Kamal Merhi, CEO of Liberia Food Processing Inc., the mayonnaise factory is just phase I of a broader investment plan. The next phase will include the local production of tomato paste, ketchup, noodles, seasonings, and bouillon tablets further contributing to Liberia’s import substitution efforts and domestic job creation.

“Our total investment so far exceeds USD $12 million, and we are just getting started. This facility is not only about food production it’s about serving the Liberian people and building a stronger economy,” Mr. Merhi told the audience.

He emphasized that the factory would generate ripple effects across the economy by supporting local farmers, transporters, SMEs, and retailers, while also conserving valuable foreign exchange.

Also speaking at the event, Minister of Commerce and Industry reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting domestic industries through favorable policies and enabling infrastructure.

“By adding value to local products, we reduce dependency on imports, improve food security, and create sustainable jobs,” the Minister noted.

“This is your time. The government is creating the environment but you must take the lead. Start small, grow steadily, and be a part of rebuilding our industries.”

She further highlighted that the government is working to open new export opportunities within ECOWAS and beyond, asserting that Liberia has the potential to compete on the global stage through value-added production.

The commissioning of the Liberia Food Processing Factory serves as a model for private sector investment, according to all three speakers. The facility demonstrates how foreign and domestic investors can play a pivotal role in Liberia’s development by investing in job creation, training, technology transfer, and infrastructure.

As Liberia continues its quest to diversify its economy and reduce reliance on imports, the Gardnersville factory stands as a landmark achievement and a clear message to the business community: Liberia is ready for industrial transformation.

“We are here to stay,” Mr. Merhi assured. “A-Z Corporation and Liberia Food Processing Inc. remain committed to serving Liberia and contributing to the nation’s balance of trade.”