Liberian News: Voice Of Gbarpolu Elects New Governing Board

Bopolu City- In a landmark event for community media in Western Liberia, the Gbarpolu Broadcasting Network, also known as the Voice of Gbarpolu(VOG), has successfully inaugurated its new Governing Board Members following a comprehensive inception training and election process.

This momentous event marks a turning point in the station’s ongoing mission to amplify the voices and concerns of local residents while enhancing its operational capabilities for 2025 and beyond.

The elections, overseen by the local National Elections Commission (NEC) office in Bopolu City and conducted in accordance with the station’s constitution and bylaws, resulted in the election of Chairperson Venom V. Jarpah, who secured 6 votes against James Y. Cooper who got 5 votes. In her victory speech, Jarpah said, “I will ensure that the Voice of Gbarpolureflects our county and serves as a unifying platform for our citizens.” She further committed to championing manpower development and ensuring the station remains a peaceful voice for the county.

Joining Jarpah in leadership is Gbarma Representative Manassah Sheriff, who was elected as Co-chair with 8 votes, defeating Belle District Representative Lydia M. Kollie, who received 3 votes. One of the Religious Community Representatives Vickey B. Varney also made her mark by winning Madam Victoria Dekasey of Bokomu District with a narrow vote count of 6 to 5.

In a remark, Co-chairperson Sheriff said, “Thank you for electing me and others. Our focus now will be on outreach to engage every corner of Gbarpolu and ensure that everyone has a voice.”

The newly elected Governing Board also includes Sylvester Varmah (Civil Society Representative), James N. Borlay (GuoNwolaila District Representative), Raymond Kpoto (KongbaDistrict Representative), Mayamu Dukuly (Bopolu District Representative), C. Ernest Godfrey (Youth Representative), and Iman Varkamoh V. Nyei (Religious Representative).

Cllr. Legbah M. Molubah, who facilitated the legal framework of the institution, emphasized the significance of this governance structure. “With a validated Constitution and a properly structured Governing Board, we are fulfilling the original intent for which this station was established,” he stated.

While administering the oath of office, he urged the board members to operate independently and prioritize the welfare of the citizens. “You must work without fear or favor, always in the best interest of our county,” he added.

Meanwhile, the newly inaugurated Board also adopted a comprehensive operational plan for 2025, which focuses on increasing community outreach, improved coverage and addressing staffing needs.

Station Manager Henry Gboluma highlighted the urgency of these initiatives, stating, “we want to recruit five district correspondents and some key volunteers, along with administrative staff, to ensure we can effectively serve our listeners.” He emphasized that successful implementation hinges on securing the necessary funding.

At the conclusion of the session, the board committed to raising funds to support these efforts, aiming to build a robust team of 21 volunteers at the Voice of Gbarpolu.

Gbarpolu, is dedicated to covering local issues and promoting developmental programs. This election represents the first establishment of an inclusive governing body, replacing the previous ad hoc media committee, and ensuring that all community voices are represented.

With 13 members on the Governing Board, including representatives from each of Gbarpolu’s six administrative districts, civil society, and religious communities, as well as a youth representative, the station is well-positioned to strengthen its connection to the public through meaningful dialogue and development radio programming across Gbarpolu County.

Each board member received a copy of the constitution and bylaws, reinforcing their responsibilities as they embark on this new journey.