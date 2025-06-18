Liberian News: Veep Koung Inspect Equipment, Verify Quality Of Bids For Yellow Machines In China

Monrovia-Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Sr. is leading a high-level Liberian delegation to the People’s Republic of China on a fact-finding mission to inspect equipment and assess the capacity of companies bidding to supply 285 units of heavy-duty road construction equipment, commonly referred to as “Yellow Machines.”

The machines represent a cornerstone of the Boakai-Koungadministration’s infrastructure agenda and are expected to significantly bolster road rehabilitation efforts across Liberia.

As Chair of the Road Rehabilitation, Maintenance, and Financing Committee, Vice President Koung has spearheaded a review of unsolicited proposals submitted by three companies: GM Logistics, Evergreen Liberia Ltd, and ABK Incorporated (representing SEM/Caterpillar). The committee identified major discrepancies in the initial cost projections, which were significantly above prevailing market rates.

Following negotiations, the committee successfully reduced the total procurement cost from an initial estimate of $43 million to $22 million , marking a 49% cost reduction.

While in China, the delegation will conduct onsite inspections of the factories and equipment, evaluating production standards, plant capacity, and overall quality of the proposed machinery. The goal is to ensure value for money and confirm technical specifications before advancing the procurement process.

Accompanying the Vice President are Minister of Public Works Roland Giddings; Executive Director of the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), BodgerScott Johnson; Deputy Director for Operations at the General Services Agency (GSA), Robert Wilson; and Assistant Minister for Budget at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Sarah Mulbah.

In addition to site visits, the delegation will engage with Chinese government officials and private sector leaders to explore opportunities for strengthening trade relations and deepening economic cooperation between Liberia and China.