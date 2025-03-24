Liberian News: US-Based Educational Experts Recommend Key Intervention Areas

Monrovia-It is an open secret that all pillars of Liberia’s educational Sector are challenged however there are still rooms for further improvements.

Following an assessment visit to Liberia in 2024, a team of US–Based Educational Experts have identified strategic intervention areas in a drive to further strengthen and improve the system. The highly skilled and experienced educators led by Stephen Zipkes are very passionate to make timely intervention for the betterment of the sector and the students in general.

Under the canopy of advanced reasoning 21st century educational system, the team has submitted a more practical, advanced and up to date road map plan and proposal to the Government to help drive transformation within the sector. In a well packaged comprehensive and delivered plan, the US Based Educational Experts among other things endeavor to help transform the sector through adequate and hands -on preparation of Liberian teachers, changing the pedagogy and curriculum preparation and reform.

The team disclosed that they have already designed an application specifically for Liberia’s curriculum that is unique and meets current day reality. As part of the plan, Mr. Zipkesnamed enhanced counselling for Liberian students, emotional learning, drug counseling and students’ agency among others as key areas of intervention under their plan to help transform the sector for the better.

He stated that with their well–designed, crafted and practical plan, if accepted by the government, they will work using all of their skills and expertise to ensure that the 40% of Liberians who are out of school drastically diminished.

“We will create a pathway to bring students back to school and to ensure that they keep in school “, emphasized Dr. Ariel Taylor, a member of the team. She stated that collectively, they can work to redefine what is possible for Liberia’s educational sector. She at the same time emphasized the importance of girls having access to quality and inclusive education.

“Inclusive education will foster structural and equitable community”, she reechoed. The Crack and resilient US base team with wide range of educators, nurses, professors, professionals, teachers and counselors among others envisioned to work and collaborate with Liberia’s educational sector to make an impact for the sector. “We intend to empower educators in Liberia who will in return train others across the country”, Zipkes added.

Focusing both on Higher Education and from primary to secondary levels, Zipkes stressed that they will provide best practices of 21st-century skills training to meet the desired objectives.

At the same time, Amb. Bill Rogers, a Liberian young professor based in the US and teaches at the Huston Tillotson University in the department of Kinesiology has been instrumental to the guest educator’s drive to transform the sector.

A nationalist who is very passionate to see his country transform, Bill wants the national government to do more to improve the sector. He urged the government through the educational sector to embrace such meaningful venture in order to help prepare the future leaders of Liberia through global competition.

The process he stated has been a bit slow as such calls for robust and practical action and approach from the Ministry of Education in order to roll out such program. Amb. Rogers who hailed the Minister of Education for her support to the team during their assessment visit wants more to be done in order to transform the sector adequately.

According to him, every country’s future relies heavily on its education system, particularly in preparing future generations. He encouraged actors in the sector to establish an active, safe, productive, and sustainable education system that inspires learning and fosters job creation for the youth.

Amb. Rogers indicated that he is on a mission to seek guidance for improving Liberia’s educational system and will remain engaged until such an aim is realized.

Rogers said there are highly skilled educators ready to assist Liberia as such urged actors in the sector to be willing to seize said key opportunity adding that it is time to make maximum use of the golden opportunity and not to allow it be wasted.