Liberian News: UMC Human Rights Monitor Condemns General Butt Naked Thread Against Rep. Kolubah

Monrovia-The Human Rights Monitor Liberia Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church strongly condemns the recent threatening statements issued by former rebel leader Joshua Blayee, popularly known as “General Butt Naked,” against Rep .Yakeh Kolubah, a member of the Liberian Legislature.

A release signed by the Director of UMC Human Rights, Jefferson B. Knight says such threatening rhetoric not only undermines the fragile peace that our nation has worked tirelessly to build but also fosters an environment of fear and intimidation among Liberian citizens. These remarks are unacceptable and must be condemned by all Liberians committed to peace, democracy, and the rule of law.

“We wish to clarify that Joshua Blayee is not the head of Liberia’s National Security and has no official authority to issue such threats or engage in wartime tactics that threaten national stability. It is imperative that he cease all threatening and provocative statements immediately. Furthermore, we call on the relevant authorities to summon Mr. Blayee for questioning and to hold him accountable for his actions” Mr. Knight said.

The Human Rights Monitor said every Liberian citizen is guaranteed the fundamental rights to freedom of movement and speech under the Liberian Constitution.

“These rights are essential to our democracy and must be protected at all costs. No individual, regardless of their past or status, should threaten or intimidate others with violence or coercion” he added.

According to him, the statements made by former General Butt Naked—who played a notorious role in Liberia’s civil war—pose a serious threat to national peace, security, and the ongoing efforts towards reconciliation and unity.

He intoned, “Such rhetoric not only jeopardizes the stability of our nation but also instills fear among the populace, undermining the very foundations of our democracy.”

Knight has urged all stakeholders, including government officials, civil society organizations, and citizens, to stand united in condemning such threats and to reaffirm our commitment to peace, human rights, and the rule of law.

“Let us remember that Liberia’s progress depends on our collective respect for the rights and dignity of all its citizens. We call on the authorities to take swift action to address this issue and to ensure that those who threaten our peace are held accountable” Mr. Knight said.

Videos and images from Grand Gedeh show Montserrado County District 10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah riding bike with Motorcyclists in the county making it appear like he is not moved by the threat.

He has vowed that he will not leave the county until the time is right to leave.