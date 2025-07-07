Liberian News: TWEAH SETS RECORD STRAIGHT

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Monrovia-Former Finance and Development Planning Minister, Samuel Tweah, Jr. has addressed himself to an array of issues ranging from the International Monetary Fund (IMF ) $30 million dollars COVID-19 Household Food Support Program Funds, culture of lies and dishonesty and political weaponization, culture of silence and the need for truth telling.

At a press conference last Friday, the former Finance Minister, in a stunning display, categorically denied any wrongdoing in the management of the US$30 million COVID-19 Household Food Support Program (COHFSP) funds.

According to him, the entire US$25 million from the IMF and an additional US$5 million from the World Bank were transferred directly to the World Food Programme (WFP), not managed or spent by the Ministry of Finance or any Liberian government official.

“By July 2022, the WFP reported spending about US$23.8 million, with a little over US$2 million remaining unspent,” Mr. Tweahclarified, and stressed that the balance was to be returned to the government and the World Bank, but had not been returned by the time the CDC administration left office.

Mr. Tweah emphasized that they presented documentation and turnover notes showing that the WFP was solely responsible for the funds’ management and expenditure.

He stated, any investigation to establish possible wrongdoing should focus on the WFP, not him or the estwhile CDC government.

As part of setting the records on the administration of the money straight, former Minister Tweah referenced publicly available reports, letters, and turnover notes to support his claims.

He spoke of a letter from the current Finance Minister approving the use of a portion of the unspent COVID-19 funds for school feeding, which he himself had previously declined to approve.

He said there is clear and unequivocal ​evidence that the CDC administration left clear recommendations for the incoming government regarding the remaining funds.​

The former Minister also took swipe at Stanton Witherspoon of Spoon Network for allegedly leading what he termed “a four-year campaign of defamation and misinformation.”

He said Witherspoon equally claimed that Tweah would be arrested over the COVID-19 funds, adding that he has not been contacted by anyone in the government concerning arresting or calling him for investigation in relation to the COVID-19 COHFSP funds.

Addressing himself to issues relating to the Judiciary and Rule of Law, Minister Tweah

expressed undiluted confidence in the country’s judicial system, citing improvements in judicial independence and the rule of law since the civil war era.

Widely referred to as D. Tweah, Jr., former Minister the categorically refuted allegations of financial impropriety, provide documentation on the management of COVID-19 relief funds, and expressed his willingness to submit to any investigation, legitimate or otherwise, and reaffirmed his commitment to vindicating himself through legal means.

Considering the gravity of Witherspoon’s assassination of his character, he announced plans to file a defamation lawsuit against Witherspoon, noting that such falsehoods have caused public panic and damaged his reputation.

Former Finance Minister Tweah argued that the allegations are politically motivated andcdesigned to damage his reputation and that of the CDC administration.

He added that they are being perpetuated by individuals who know the truth but remain silent for political gain.

Mr. Tweah expressed frustration and criticized what he termed the “broader culture of silence among those who know the truth but do not speak out against falsehoods, pointing

at members of government, political parties, media, and religious institutions.

The former government official credited for stabilizing the economy under President Weah called for a higher standard of truth and verification in journalism and public commentary, warning that weaponizing lies undermines national discourse and the fight against corruption

Meanwhile, the former Finance Minister also used the Press conference to comment on lights on economic and policy Issues, the strides made by the outgone administration.

He specifically highlighted the CDC administration’s achievements in securing long-term financing for roads and electricity, ensuring that future administrations would benefit from these arrangements.

On Road Financing Achievements, He Disclosed That The CDCAdministration Secured Major Road Financing.

“All major road financing in Liberia was secured under the CDC government led by President Weah,” he disclosed, announcing that long-term (10-year) financing arrangements for both road and electricity projects, ensuring that future administrations would benefit from these secured funds.

On the fight against corruption, he praised former President Weah’srecords, pointing to the reactivated Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) as one of the President’s successes.

Under President Weah, Tweah emphasized that the LACC was strengthened with new legal frameworks and greater authority to prosecute corruption cases, stressing “LACC’s reform was such that it even diminished the President’s political authority over the institution.”

As someone with deep understanding of macro-economic problems, Mr. Tweah discussed the challenges of Liberia’s budget constraints, wage bill.

He stressed the need for honest political dialogue about what government can and cannot solve for the Liberian people.

Tweah also warned that political witch-hunts and the manipulation of public opinion through lies would not advance Liberia’s development or unity.

The former Minister urged Liberian media practitioners to exercise highest standard of professionalism and responsibility Tweahcriticized the media and social commentators for failing to verify information before publicizing damaging allegations, urging higher standards of truthfulness and accountability.

Tweah convened the press conference to address what he described as a sustained campaign of misinformation, political attacks, and character assassination targeting him and other former officials of the CDC administration.

He emphasized that the conference was not about his ongoing legal case, but about exposing the broader culture of dishonesty and political weaponization of falsehoods in Liberia’s public discourse.