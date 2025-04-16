Liberian News: Türkiye To Dispatch High-Level Delegation For RIA Assessment

Monrovia– The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, has concluded a successful high-level meeting with the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, held over the weekend in Ankara, Türkiye.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Nyanti delivered a special message from His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, in which President Boakai emphasized Liberia’s pressing infrastructure needs and called for government-to-government cooperation in revitalizing the Roberts International Airport (RIA), among other key development initiatives.

Following the meeting, Türkiye’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Hon. Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, disclosed to Foreign Minister Nyanti that President Erdoğan had instructed him to lead a high-level Turkish delegation to Liberia. The delegation will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the operational status and expansion potential of RIA.

This development marks a significant milestone in the ongoing bilateral discussions being led by Foreign Minister Nyanti, who has been actively engaging international partners to mobilize urgent support for Liberia’s infrastructure, humanitarian, and development priorities.

Central to these efforts is a strategic dialogue with the Government of Türkiye, with a focus on upgrading RIA to meet international standards, increase its operational capacity, and position it as a catalyst for economic growth and regional connectivity.

Minister Uraloğlu expressed Türkiye’s favorable consideration of Liberia’s request for assistance, reaffirming his government’s commitment to exploring practical solutions to the transportation and operational challenges facing RIA.

The initiative follows a series of productive engagements by Foreign Minister Nyanti on the sidelines of the recently concluded Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, where she presented Liberia’s development agenda and sought both financial and technical partnerships to drive national progress.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates its unwavering commitment to forging impactful partnerships that deliver tangible development outcomes, particularly in the transportation sector, which remains crucial for trade, tourism, and international cooperation.