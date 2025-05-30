Liberian News: Transport Resolves Insurance Dispute

Monrovia-The Ministry of Transport through its Division for Insurance Director Miss. Florence B. Paye has successfully mediated a conflict between Blue Cross Insurance Company of Liberia and a third-party motor accident victim, bringing a fair resolution to a month-long dispute.

The dispute arose after motorist Ibraham Duklay filed a formal complaint to the Ministry’s Insurance Director, Miss Florence B. Paye, regarding delays in the settlement of his claims. Duklay’s vehicle was involved in an accident on March 31, 2025, on the Roberts International Airport highway with a truck insured by Blue Cross Insurance Company. He alleged that, aside from delays in repairing his damaged vehicle, the insurance provider failed to cover his rental vehicle costs during the repair period.

Upon receiving the complaint, Director Paye acted swiftly, inviting both parties for a fair hearing and ensuring an equitable resolution. Following deliberations, the management of Blue Cross Insurance Company agreed to settle the dispute by compensating Duklay with six hundred United States dollars ($600) to cover his vehicle rental expenses for fourteen days.

Speaking at the resolution announcement, Director Payereaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to protecting the rights of motorists and ensuring that insurance providers fulfill their responsibilities. She urged Liberians to take greater interest in the insurance sector, emphasizing its role in safeguarding lives and property for the future.

“As a nation, we must recognize the importance of insurance in mitigating financial burdens caused by unforeseen accidents,” she stated, adding: “It is not just about compliance; it is about securing our investments and ensuring peace of mind.”

The Ministry of Transport continues to work toward strengthening Liberia’s insurance framework, encouraging fair practices among insurers, and fostering confidence in the sector.

This successful resolution highlights the Ministry’s proactive approach to conflict mediation and underscores the significance of insurance in fostering financial security and road safety in Liberia.