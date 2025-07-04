Liberian News: Suspended LTA Boss Denies Awarding Contract To Himself

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Monrovia-Suspended Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) Acting Chairman, Abdullah Kamara, has denied awarding any contract to himself or his company during his time as Acting Chairman of the LTA.

The suspended LTA boss said the project in question occurred before he assumed leadership.

He added “At the time, I was a private businessman offering legitimate services, which were contracted by a recognized public institution under standard terms. While I am ready to provide full details regarding my company, I cannot speak to the decisions made by the leadership that preceded me. I firmly believe in due process and will cooperate accordingly.”

He said throughout his service at the LTA, he acted with integrity-working to expand access to telecommunications, ensure fair regulation, and drive innovation for the benefit of all Liberians, especially the youth.

Kamara said “My conscience is clear. My public record is open, verifiable, and speaks for itself. My priority now is to clear my name and protect my reputation.”

The suspended LTA acting boss hailed President Joseph Boakaifor his leadership and his demonstrated commitment to accountability.

He said “I fully respect the authority of the Executive and the importance of maintaining public trust in our national institutions.”

“In a firm demonstration of transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law, I, Abdullah L. Kamara, respectfully call on the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) and the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to promptly investigate the allegations outlined in the recent GAC report regarding the LTA during my time in service,” the suspended LTA boss averred.

He noted that Liberia’s fight against corruption must be impartial, objective, and free of political interference or delay. “As the saying goes, “justice delayed is justice denied.” Therefore, it is vital that this matter be resolved swiftly and transparently.”

Mr. Kamara said his call for this investigation is not only a legal obligation. It is a moral and ethical duty. “I fully recognize and support the roles of our integrity institutions, and I believe their independence and credibility are essential to strengthening our democracy and ensuring a just and functional system of governance. This moment is a test of our national commitment to fairness, justice, and institutional accountability.”

He reaffirmed his willingness to fully cooperate with the LACC, the Ministry of Justice, or any competent legal authority in pursuit of the truth. Kamara noted that Liberia deserves public servants who are willing to stand before the law, and institutions that operate without fear or favor.

“I remain committed to ensuring that truth, accountability, and justice prevail-not just for the sake of my own name, but for the integrity of Liberia’s governance processes,” he added.

He urged that this process be allowed to proceed fairly, without prejudice, and in accordance with the presumption of innocence that every Liberian is guaranteed under the law.

“I fully welcome the President’s decision to initiate a transparent investigation into the allegations. Transparency is a cornerstone of good governance, and I am prepared to cooperate fully and openly with any and all inquiries. I have absolutely nothing to hide,” Mr. Kamara stressed.

He added, “To be clear, the issue raised by the General Auditing Commission (GAC) concerns a project awarded in 2023-prior to my tenure as Acting Chairman of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA). According to the GAC report, the previous LTA board failed to follow Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) procedures when awarding a contract to Tamma Corporation, a company I founded. It is this compliance issue that has resulted in my name being linked to the matter.”