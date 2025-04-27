Liberian News: SUP Declares UL Campuses ‘No-Go Zone’

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia– The Vanguard Student Unification Party (SUP), the oldest and most vocal student movement at the University of Liberia, has issued a stern ultimatum demanding the immediate dismissal of Vice President/Dean of Student Affairs Sekou W. Konneh.

In a strongly-worded statement issued on April 24, 2025, SUP declared all campuses of the University of Liberia a “no-go zone” for Dean Konneh beginning Friday, warning that his continued presence could threaten peace and stability.

Addressing comrades, students, and the broader Liberian public, SUP leadership under the signatures of Secretary-General Odecious Mulbah and Chairman Sylvester Wheeler accused Mr. Konneh of gross leadership failure, financial mismanagement, and complicity in state-sponsored violence against students.

The Vanguard Student Unification Party demands the immediate dismissal of Vice President/Dean of Students Affairs, Mr. Sekou W. Konneh,” the statement read. “His continued stay undermines academic freedom, social justice, and peace at the University of Liberia.”

SUP outlined six major allegations against Mr. Konneh, including, denial of student access to the university handbook despite payments over a decade, failure to provide student ID cards since 2019, direct interference in student political affairs, arbitrary blocking of student IDs, fomenting consistent violence and discontent on UL campuses, and silence in the face of government-led violence against peaceful student protests.

The students further accused Konneh of aligning with elements within the Boakai-Koung administration to suppress dissent on campus. They criticized his alleged refusal to condemn security forces’ attacks on students, branding him a “government bone” being used to silence critical voices at the university.

“If the Dean cannot take the exit door by Friday, SUP cannot guarantee his safety or a peaceful environment,” the party warned, signaling the possibility of escalated protests should their demands be ignored.

In addition to Konneh’s dismissal, SUP called for an immediate and thorough audit of the University of Liberia. “Despite millions of dollars received annually from the government, local, and international partners, the students have yet to see any meaningful improvements,” the statement said, suggesting rampant mismanagement of funds.

The Revolutionary Vanguard Party concluded by reaffirming its readiness to take unspecified “revolutionary actions” if the Boakai-led government and the UL administration failed to act promptly.

With mounting tensions and a clear warning issued, all eyes are now on the University’s leadership and the government’s next move to avert a potential crisis at Liberia’s premier public university.