Liberian News: Students’ Protest Turns Chaotic

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia-Students of the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS) yesterday partially locked down Liberia’s main capital-Monrovia as they stage a protest to draw government’s attention to the plights of their teachers.

According to report, the protest later turned chaotic as officers of the Liberia National Police reportedly used teargas to disperse them from the student after it was noticed that they have taken over the main rout leading from the ELWA belt to central Monrovia.

The students, who had once filled classrooms with the promise of progress, now found themselves in the streets, their faces marked by frustration and desperation. They had taken to the streets on Tuesday, their protest born from a deep sorrow. A sorrow for their teachers, unpaid for far too long, and for the future that seemed to be slipping further from their grasp with every passing day.

The students, still in their uniforms, were demanding what they considered as a basic right for their teachers.

As the protest grew, so did the tension, until the sharp, bitter sting of teargas pierced through the air. What followed was chaos, a scene too raw to ignore. The students once hopeful, now bewildered and helpless ran through the streets, their lungs burning as they coughed in distress. Some fell to their knees, caught in the suffocating smoke, their faces contorted in pain. They were not just fighting for their teachers, but for their futures.

In the midst of the turmoil, the main roads between the Capitol Building and the Executive Mansion were blocked by a wave of young voices pleading for change. The protest wasn’t just about unpaid salaries, it was about the very heart of Liberia’s education system, which, like the weary faces of the students, had been neglected and overlooked for far too long. The future of the nation was being stifled by a lack of support for its most vital foundation: the teachers who dedicated their lives to shaping the minds of the next generation.

As the protests continued, some students found themselves helpless against the harshness of the teargas, struggling to catch their breath amidst the thick smoke.

In the wake of this, the Liberia National Students’ Union (LINSU) issued a statement in which the student body condemned the situation that unforded yesterday. They denounced the conditions under which students and teachers alike were forced to operate-wage irregularities, dilapidated schools, and the lack of basic resources. They argued, with growing frustration, that the government’s inaction was not just negligence but an assault on the very future of Liberia’s youth.

As the students scattered in the streets, suffocating in the aftermath of teargas, their message remained clear: their fight was not just for themselves, but for the nation’s future, a future that seemed to slip further away with every tear gas canister fired into the air.

Meanwhile, following the protest yesterday, the Minister of Education issued a strong warning against use of students in protests.

Education Minister Jarso Marley Jallah yesterday issued a stern warning against individuals or groups using students as a means to advance their agendas. Addressing the media at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT), Dr. Jallah condemned the recent student protests allegedly sparked by claims that teachers had not been paid.

Dr. Jallah expressed concern over reports that some teachers have left the classroom, leading to student demonstrations. However, he noted that it is unclear whether the absent teachers are government-paid staff on the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS) payroll or volunteer teachers.

“We are investigating this matter thoroughly,” he said. “It has come to our attention that students are being used as a ploy to amplify certain grievances. This will not be tolerated.” The Minister provided clarity on the budget allocated to the MCSS, stating that $4.2 million is designated for its operations, with US$3.9 million specifically for salaries.

“There should be no reason for teachers not to be in the classroom given the available funding,” Dr. Jallah asserted, the Minister noted. She assured the public that a full investigation is underway to determine why some teachers have reportedly abandoned their duties.

Dr. Jallah revealed that an emergency meeting was held to address the situation and that he has been in communication with the Inspector General (IG) of Police and the Superintendent to resolve the issue.

“We will not rest until we identify and hold accountable those responsible for taking our children out of their learning environment and onto the streets,” he declared. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that schools remain a safe and nurturing space for learning and that students are not exploited for political or personal disputes. “The classroom is where our children belong. We owe them that much,” Dr. Jallahconcluded. The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with law enforcement, is set to continue investigations and take necessary actions to restore order in the education system.