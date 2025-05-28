Liberian News: STAND Joins Others In Solidarity With Snowe

Monrovia-Solidarity Trust for New Day (STAND) has added its voice to many others in denouncing the Liberian government’s reproachable stance against Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe, noting that his sharp criticism of the Boakai government is a protected expression of democratic truth—not a crime.

STAND in a statement projects that it defends Senator Snowe voice and condemns attempts to silence him.

The Advocacy group termed it paradoxical that the same constitutionally protected political speech President Boakaiembraced while in opposition is now being treated as treasonous by his own regime.

STAND classified the action as a blatant reversal that exposes a desperate government losing its moral and democratic footing.

“Nevertheless, that Senator Snowe’s lawful & legitimate expressions have triggered a wave of coordinated harassment, reveals a regime that cannot withstand the very scrutiny it once weaponized from the opposition benches,” the statement under the signature of Mulbah Morlu, head of STAND read.

It wondered how could President Boakai forget so soon about his declaration that “Weah’s re-election would destroy Liberiafor years, and vowed to make Weah a one-term president.”

According to STAND, it’s mind-boggling that he is now crushing free speech with a clenched fist.

The statement read: “He rules over a government that fears dissent and is rapidly transforming Liberia into a one-man state of lawlessness.”

In the words of STAND, “Liberia truly faces a grave threat to its freedom. The courts submit in fear, the legislature acts without independence, and free speech is under brutal attack.”

According to the group, Vice President Jeremiah Koung, who once questioned Boakai’s declining mental health, now exploits it to orchestrate a campaign of oppression.

STAND fears that Snowe may not be the only political figure to face the sword of Persecution, that others could follow.

“From Senator Snowe to courageous journalists including Witherspoon, perceived ‘Opponents’ of the regime are pursued, truth is crushed, and tyranny tightens its hold,” it said9.

STAND is of the belief that what’s going on are not isolated attacks, but rather mark the dangerous emergence of tyranny that demands urgent intervention.

“STAND warns that this regime is testing the limits of public patience. We will not surrender to fear, nor allow democracy to be crushed by thugs in suits. The attacks on Senator Snowe, media figures like Stanton Witherspoon, and even STAND’s own chairman are symptoms of a broader strategy to silence opposition and consolidate absolute power,” the statement read.

It reminded the government that on July 17, the People will rise unstoppable against repression, corruption, economic decline, and attacks on civil liberties and the vulnerable.”

STAND believes this is the “moment to reclaim justice and freedom in Liberia.”