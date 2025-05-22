Liberian News: Soul Clinic Community To Get Township Status

Monrovia-Soul Clinic Community in Paynesville is next in line for a township status as Rep. Micheal Thomas has presented a draft legislation written to the House of Representatives, begging for its approval and consideration.

In his communication, the District made mention of growing population, infrastructural development as one major reason the township status is necessary.

Soul Clinic is homed to over 45,000 residents and spans an area ranging from 5 to 50 square kilometers, depending on population density, he said.

Rep. Thomas added also how the area comprises more than 15 churches, two mosques, and is predominantly Christian, with an estimated 90% of the population identifying with the Christian faith.

“The community hosts over 20 public and private schools, one university, more than five vocational training institutions, over 10 clinics, one police depot, and five active marketplaces and also benefits from access to electricity and clean water,” the lawmaker asserted.

The district four lawmaker called on his colleagues to support the enactment of the bill.

If established, it would be called and styled “Township of Soul Clinic,” located in District #4, Montserrado County.