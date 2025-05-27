Liberian News: Snowe Fears For His Life

-Wants Allegations Against Him Investigated

By Mark Neywon Mengonfia

Monrovia-Senator Edwin Snowe said he is in the grip of trepidation in the wake of the huge allegation the Liberian Government has levelled against him that he is clandestinely undermining it (government) to fail.

Monrovia-Senator Edwin Snowe said he is in the grip of trepidation in the wake of the huge allegation the Liberian  Government has levelled against him that he is  clandestinely undermining it (government) to fail.
Senator Snowe is not taking the allegation lightly, and is now urging his accuser – Government – to conduct an investigation into the matter that has grave ramifications, a crime under Liberian law.

The  Ministry of Information few days ago spewed its anger against the Bomi County Senator , claiming that he does not want the government to succeed.

Still reeling from the shock of the allegation, Senator has filed a formal complaint through a  a communication to the Liberian Senate.

He later told reporters  that the government should launch thorough investigation involving international partners  to establish  the veracity of  the allegation levelled by the Ministry of Information.

Senator Snowe said he should face the full weight of the law if it’s proven through the investigation that he is engaged in subversive actions  to destabilize the country.

“But  if the findings of the investigation clear my name and affirm that I never made any treasonable statement, it will be good for the safety of life,” he said.

Besides calling for investigation, he also  enjoined  the Ministry of Information to retract its statement and issue a formal apology.

The presidential hopeful   asserted, “I still stand by my statement that this government will become a one-term government.”

Senator Snowe said his life is in danger because of the Ministry’s statement, and added: “My life is in the hands of the state. If I die today, the government will be held responsible because of the statement issued by the Ministry of Information.”

“Since the release of that statement, my family and I have been receiving threatening messages. We now require security protection.”

The Bomi County lawmaker, also claimed that “The situation has even affected my 90-year-old mother” who he said he loves so dearly.

He stressed:  “Her blood pressure has risen significantly since the statement was released. My family initially hid the news from her to avoid distress.”

Continue Reading
Mark Neywon Mengonfia 316 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.