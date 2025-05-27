Liberian News: Snowe Fears For His Life

Monrovia-Senator Edwin Snowe said he is in the grip of trepidation in the wake of the huge allegation the Liberian Government has levelled against him that he is clandestinely undermining it (government) to fail.

Senator Snowe is not taking the allegation lightly, and is now urging his accuser – Government – to conduct an investigation into the matter that has grave ramifications, a crime under Liberian law.

The Ministry of Information few days ago spewed its anger against the Bomi County Senator , claiming that he does not want the government to succeed.

Still reeling from the shock of the allegation, Senator has filed a formal complaint through a a communication to the Liberian Senate.

He later told reporters that the government should launch thorough investigation involving international partners to establish the veracity of the allegation levelled by the Ministry of Information.

Senator Snowe said he should face the full weight of the law if it’s proven through the investigation that he is engaged in subversive actions to destabilize the country.

“But if the findings of the investigation clear my name and affirm that I never made any treasonable statement, it will be good for the safety of life,” he said.

Besides calling for investigation, he also enjoined the Ministry of Information to retract its statement and issue a formal apology.

The presidential hopeful asserted, “I still stand by my statement that this government will become a one-term government.”

Senator Snowe said his life is in danger because of the Ministry’s statement, and added: “My life is in the hands of the state. If I die today, the government will be held responsible because of the statement issued by the Ministry of Information.”

“Since the release of that statement, my family and I have been receiving threatening messages. We now require security protection.”

The Bomi County lawmaker, also claimed that “The situation has even affected my 90-year-old mother” who he said he loves so dearly.

He stressed: “Her blood pressure has risen significantly since the statement was released. My family initially hid the news from her to avoid distress.”