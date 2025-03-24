Liberian News: Senate Raises Alarm Over Repeated ‘Legal Blunders’ By Executive

Monrovia-The Liberian Senate has raised concerns over President Joseph Boakai’s handling of key governance issues, specifically pointing to alleged legal blunders coming from the Executive Mansion.

These concerns were highlighted during a session on March 20, 2025, where lawmakers expressed dissatisfaction with the legal guidance provided to President Boakai by his Legal Advisor, Bushuben Keita, and Justice Minister, Oswald Tweh.

Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe of Bomi County brought attention to the continued usurpation of Senate functions by the Executive, particularly criticizing the appointment of an acting Chair for the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL).

According to Snowe, the appointment was made in violation of the law, which mandates Senate confirmation. Despite this, the acting Chair has continued in the role without appearing before the Senate for confirmation.

“We are opened and we are closing again, the Chair is still there again and he has not appeared before this Senate for confirmation and still operating as the Chair of the Board,” Snowe stated. He called for Senate leadership to take action to uphold the institution’s constitutional role.

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon echoed Snowe’s concerns, describing the legal missteps coming from the Executive Mansion as escalating. He urged the Senate to summon the President’s Legal Advisor to explain the advice being given to Boakai on crucial governance matters. “The legal blunders coming out of the Mansion—I am not calling it errors any longer,” Dillon remarked, stressing that the Senate must address the situation seriously.

Senator Amara Konneh of Gbarpolu County expressed frustration over the ongoing governance issues, stating that while the Senate had remained silent in hopes of correction, the situation had now reached a point where action must be taken.

“We have been maturely quiet for some time to give space to the President to correct some of these things. But when pressure on us on oversight repeatedly, it’s causing us now to talk,” Konnehwarned.

Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence defended the President’s actions, explaining that the appointment of the acting NOCAL Chair occurred during the Senate’s recess. She pointed out that similar actions had been taken by the Senate without controversy when other appointments were addressed.

In response to the concerns, the Senate Plenary voted to mandate its leadership to engage with the Executive on these governance issues. A motion from Senator Dillon was passed, calling for the Legal Advisor and Justice Minister to appear before the Senate’s Judiciary Committee to clarify their roles and provide insight into ongoing legal concerns. The Senate leadership was also tasked with working to address these issues before lawmakers return from their recess.