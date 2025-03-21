Liberian News: Senate Frowns On Delayed Health Funds Disbursement

Monrovia– A critical examination by the Liberian Senate has uncovered alarming delays in the disbursement of health funds allocated for county health teams and centers in the 2024 national budget.

This revelation has prompted an urgent response from the Ministries of Finance and Development Planning, along with the Ministry of Health, which have been forced to release over 80% of the funds only after Senate intervention.

Despite this partial disbursement, several counties, including Bong and Bomi, continue to face severe shortages, with more than 75% of their allocated health funds still pending. These delays have put an immense strain on health services, severely disrupting operations and threatening the delivery of care in rural areas.

On March 18, 2025, County Health Officers (CHOs) from 14 counties convened before the full Senate to address the issue. The discussions revealed a wide disparity in fund disbursements, with some counties reporting that they had received all their allocated funds, while others, especially those in the central and western regions, reported critical gaps. Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence demanded that the CHOs submit comprehensive reports detailing the state of health services in their regions, focusing on infrastructure, sanitation, patient mobility, and the effects of USAID’s withdrawal from donor-funded programs.

In a bid for transparency and accountability, the Senate has now called upon Health Minister Dr. Louise Mapleh to explain the Ministry of Health’s budget performance for 2024. The Senate has expressed concerns over the distribution of medical supplies, noting that health centers are still facing significant shortages despite the funds allocated in the budget. Minister Mapleh is expected to present a detailed breakdown of the imported and distributed medical supplies, along with an explanation of why these critical resources have not reached their intended destinations. She will appear before the Senate alongside officials from the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) and the National Drug Service (NDS).

Senator Amara Konneh of Gbarpolu County raised the alarm over widespread complaints from health centers about the failure to receive allocated funds and the continued shortage of essential medical supplies. Despite the 2024 budget allocating over USD 70 million to the health sector, the sluggish pace of disbursements has led to mounting frustrations within the sector.