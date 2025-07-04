Liberian News: S/Leonean Gets 60 Years Jail Sentence For Drug Trafficking

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Monrovia–In a landmark ruling aimed at curbing the spread of illicit drugs, the Fifth Judicial Court in Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount County has sentenced a Sierra Leonean national, Alimanie Conteh, to 60 years imprisonment at the Robertsport Central Prison.

The sentencing, delivered recently underscores the Liberian Ministry of Justice’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding communities and protecting the nation’s youth from the dangers of narcotics.

The court found Conteh guilty on three major countsincluding, unlicensed possession of controlled drugs and substances–20 years’ imprisonment, unlicensed importation of controlled substances–20 years’imprisonment, illicit trafficking of drugs into Liberia for distribution and sale–20 years’ imprisonment

The prosecution presented what the court described as “compelling evidence and credible witness testimonies,” establishing beyond reasonable doubt that Contehknowingly possessed and attempted to distribute controlled substances valued at over US$2,000.

The drugs were discovered cleverly concealed on the driver’s side of the vehicle Conteh was operating, intercepted at the Bo Waterside checkpoint as he entered Liberia from Sierra Leone.

The defense’s claim of ignorance was dismissed by the court, which ruled it highly improbable that such concealment could occur without the driver’s knowledge.

County officials hailed the verdict as a clear message to would-be traffickers that the law will not spare those who endanger the safety and well-being of Liberian society for personal gain.

The County Attorney’s Office reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the law and protecting the future of Liberia, emphasizing that drug trafficking has no place within the borders of Grand Cape Mount.

This decisive action, officials say, is not just about securing a conviction but about reaffirming the collective resolve to keep communities safe and uphold the dignity and security of the nation.