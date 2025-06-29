Liberian News: Revelation SDA High School Acting Principal Criticizes Graduation Fee Regulation

Othello Sarweh Nimely

Monrovia-The Acting Principal of Revelation Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) High School has joined the growing chorus of private school administrators expressing concern over the government’s recent regulation graduation fees.

In an exclusive interview over the weekend, Mr. Robert Kelleh voiced his frustration with the Ministry of Education’s decision to place a cap on graduation fees. According to him, the government did not fully consider the financial realities schools face in organizing graduation programs when enacting the policy.

“The one hundred United States dollars (US$100.00) the government is allowing private schools to charge for 12th-grade graduation is extremely low,” Kelleh stated. “The graduation packages we offer students cost far more than that.”

He explained that the packages typically include academic gowns, medals, rental of a venue for the program, media coverage, entertainment, refreshments, and commemorative items like customized folders and souvenirs. “These are things that help make the graduation day special and memorable for students.

Kelleh noted that although his institution will comply with the government’s mandate and collect only the prescribed amount, families and students should expect a scaled-back experience. “We have no option but to reduce the size and quality of what we offer. We’ll have to do with what the budget can accommodate,” he said.

Under the Ministry of Education’s new guidelines, schools across Liberia are required to charge standardized fees for terminal classes. The policy stipulates the following:

12th Grade: Public Schools: L$5,000 and Private Schools: US$100.

Kelleh described these figures as straining for school administrations, especially private institutions that rely heavily on tuition and activity fees to fund operations. “Many of us do not receive government subsidies. We manage everything—from infrastructure, teacher salaries, learning materials, to extracurriculars—on our own. The new fees, though well-meaning, will create operational gaps,” he emphasized.

While expressing dissatisfaction with the graduation fee regulation, the Revelation SDA principal commended the Boakai-led administration for its decision to ban students street parades—a long-standing Liberian tradition involving students dancing through communities in colorful attire.

Mr. Kelleh hailed the move as a responsible and timely decision aimed at protecting students and preserving public order. “The street parades have become increasingly dangerous over the years. There are frequent cases of accidents, theft, and public disturbance.” he said. “The government’s ban is not just about discipline, it’s about safety. As a school administrator and parent, I fully support it.”

He also urged other school leaders to educate their students on the importance of adapting to reforms that seek to enhance the educational environment. “Change is never easy, but we must evolve. The focus should be on celebrating academic achievement in a safe and respectful way,” Kelleh advised.

As the Ministry of Education continues to enforce its new fee and activity regulations, voices like that of Robert Kellehreflect the broader debate about quality education and affordability in Liberia. While schools like Revelation SDA High School are willing to cooperate with the government, administrators hope for more dialogue and possible review of policies to ensure they align with the operational demands of educational institutions.