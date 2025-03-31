Liberian News: Rep. Noah Issues Strong Plea To Cease Illegal Activities in Sarpo Nat’l Park

Monrovia– Representative Alex S. Noah of District #3 in Sinoe County, has issued a resounding call to the residents of Wacaba Statutory District, particularly those living in proximity to the SarpoNational Park, to cease all illegal activities such as hunting and mining within the park’s boundaries.

This plea comes in response to unfounded allegations that the representative himself has incited residents to engage in illegal activities within the park.

Rep. Noah categorically denied these allegations, stating, “ When I was going to school here, People were living in the park.

When the former lawmaker Rep. Mathew Zarzar was representative for twelve years, and people were living in the park.

How come, I’m now the one sending and encouraging people for illegal activities that threaten our environment and the future of our communities”.

My role is to protect the interests of my constituents while preserving our natural resources.” He emphasized the importance of sustainable living and the role of Sarpo National Park in maintaining the ecological balance of the County and Country at large.

During his address, Rep. Noah has called upon the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) to fulfill its social corporate responsibilities by effectively improving the livelihood and well-being of the people.

” The people of Jalay Town which is the administrative headquarters of the sarpo National park are seriously confronted with deplorable roads. It is disheartening to see our residents struggling, and I implore the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) to fulfill its corporate social responsibilities. The residents deserve better access to road connectivity, resourcesand support that can improve their livelihoods without jeopardizing our natural heritage,” he stated.

In light of this situation, Rep. Noah has called on the FDA to implement programs that would empower local communities economically, such as training in sustainable agricultural practices, eco-tourism initiatives, and opportunities for park-related jobs that can provide a legal means of livelihood.

For their parts, Residents of the affected communities commended the representative for his stands and promised to heed to his plea and will soon begin door to door awareness to inform those who are in the constant habits of illegally penetrating their ways into the park.