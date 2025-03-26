Liberian News: Rep. Koon Shows Desperation For Power

Monrovia– The Solidarity & Trust for a New Day (STAND) has described as shameful and troubling the alleged treatment and expulsion of ECOWAS delegation that was in country to find an amicable solution to political and leadership crisis at the House of Representatives relative to the removal of House Speaker J. Fornati Koffa by self-styled appellate group, majority bloc.

STAND in a March 24 release alleged that rather than engaging in meaningful dialogue, the Majority bloc under the gavel of its Speaker, Richard Koon, ‘chased’ ECOWAS representatives out of the legislative premises, and termed same as a national disgrace that further damages Liberia’s standing in the regional and international communit.

The social justice advocacy organization is of the belief that such action is not disrespectful, irresponsible, disgraceful and contrary to Liberia’s values of respect and diplomacy, but also a direct affront to ECOWAS, a body that has selflessly dedicated its efforts, resources, and even the lives of its citizens to restoring peace in Liberia and mediating political crises.

“This shameful incident further highlights the urgency by which the Supreme Court must do justice to the bill of information which seeks to provide clarity on its decision of the speakership of the House of Representatives,” STAND said in a statement under the signature of its chairman, Mulbah K. Morlu.

According to the organization, such act also shows how “koon’sdesperation has blinded his sense of judgment towards one of our most important allies, thereby demonstrating a blatant disregard for diplomatic engagement, good governance, and regional solidarity.”

“STAND maintains that this act of desperation was also visible during the unlawful attempt to remove Hon. Koffa and impose Richard Koon as speaker, which eventually led to serious actions of constitutional violation and destruction of the capitol. Sadly, these actions are reportedly backed by President Joseph Boakai, representing what many have termed as a legislative coup,” the statement further read.

It said majority bloc statement regarding the alleged expulsion of the ECOWAS delegation from the Capitol Building appears to be a deliberate attempt to downplay or cover up the disgraceful incident.

STAND maintains, “Given ECOWAS’s previously stalled mediation efforts and its rejection of Koon’s committee appointments, the hostility toward the delegation suggests an intentional effort to block external scrutiny of his controversial speakership.”

According to STAND, Koon’s clear disregard for diplomacy, coupled with the extreme actions taken to justify the unwarranted aggression, insults, and hostility toward ECOWAS, is reflected in the contradictions within their statement of clarity.

“These contradictions highlight their determination to lead the country toward instability and disregard for the rule of law,” the statement said. Though the Majority bloc denied expelling the ECOWAS delegation, but STAND wondered why the issued statement attempts to justify the incident instead of directly refuting it.

STAND has demanded the the government of Liberia through the House of Representatives to ECOWAS and the Liberian people apologizes for the embarrassment caused, and in the same vein renew its commitment to ECOWAS mediation efforts to restore constitutional order in the legislature.

It wants the body to acknowledge the respect for the rule of law, which upholds the legitimacy of J. Fonati Koffa’s speakership, along with a public commitment to abide by the ruling of the full bench of the Supreme Court on March 26.

“This ruling will address the bill of information and provide clarity and resolution to the ongoing crisis within the House of Representatives,” it stated.

According the STAND, there is no need for Liberia to be dragged back into lawlessness and political instability due to the reckless ambitions of self-serving politicians willing to sacrifice national stability for personal gain.