Liberian News: Renovation, Construction Works Begin On Internal Affairs Ministry Building

Monrovia-The renovation and construction of the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has begun. The renovation and construction which is solely monitored and supervised by the architects and building construction Engineers at Public Work Ministry began this week.

As part of the Statutory mandates the Ministry of Public Works is taking charge of supervision, renovation and rehabilitation of Works at the Internal Affairs.

When the Internal Affairs Minister Francis Nyumalin and his team took over the Ministry of Internal Affairs, they wrote and requested the Ministry of Public Works to send a team to assess the facility and make a comprehensive report including Bill of Quantities (BOQ) to inform the renovation of three office buildings at the complex along with the Power house.

Upon receipt of the communication the Minister of Public Works Roland Giddings instructed the Bureau of construction, particularly the Division of Public buildings construction, maintenance and construction standards to act with immediate effect. The assessment which was conducted through the last week in May in 2024 met every technical aspect required for full renovation of the facility.

According to the assessment report which was presented on June 17 2024, it revealed that the assessment of the Ministry of Internal Affairs covered the entire exterior-facade and painting works, interior painting works, electrical, wood cladding refurbishing, roof renovation works, carpentry (doors and window), masonry (tiling) works, plumbing system, metal works (handrail and fence refurbishment) and landscaping. During the work the Minister of Internal Affairs, Hon. Francis SakilaNyumahlin expressed his desire to do an expansion of his current office building which is very congested to include a bigger conference room and staff offices. The Minister request was considered and a determination for expansion was costed in the BOQ.

The assessment findings by the Public Works team established that over the period of 12 years, the buildings and structures making up the facility at the Ministry of Internal Affairs have not undergone any major renovation. As the result, there are leakages in the roof everywhere, while the paint, floor tiles, bathroom fixtures, plumbing system, electrical system, ceiling and other carpentry aspects of the different buildings are degrading.

After the assessment by the Ministry of Public Works, a bidding process was advertised by the Procurement department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Public Procurement and Concession Commission and the Ministry of Public Works. At the end of the bid which went in line with PPCC requirements, a construction company by the name of Agency for Rural Development and Maintenance Services (ARDEMS) won the bid. The contract was awarded to the ARDEMS Construction company. The Contract was signed by the Internal Affairs Minister, Hon. Francis Sakila Nyumahlin, Finance Minister, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan and Justice Minister, Oswald Tweh.

The cost of the renovation and rehabilitation of the building and the construction of the Miniter of Internal Affairs office is US$466,047.91. This amount was proposed by the construction company in the BOQ after the assessment of the work.

The ARDEMS Construction Company is a Liberian owned construction company with a lot of achievements in their works. The Construction Company is very professional and reliable in presenting its works on time. Presently the Company is heavily involved in constructing public buildings in the Country and the rehabilitation of roads in the Southeast.

The Construction Company has met all requirements as one of the best Liberian owned Construction Company with the acquisition of all logistics to implement all projects awarded the Company. The Company has immediately begun the work at Internal Affairs in line with the Engineers from the Ministry of Public Works BOQ. The work began this week.