Liberian News: Red Cross Reviews Mid-Year Girl Project

Monrovia-Stakeholders from three Liberia Southeastern counties have gathered in Harper, Maryland for the Mid-Year Review of the Green Inclusive and Resilient Liberian (GIRL) Project, a key initiative of the Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) supported by the Embassy of Sweden through the Swedish Red Cross.

Now in its final year, the Liberian Red Cross GIRL Project has grown from its 2023 beginnings in 12 communities to reaching 45 communities across Grand Kru, River Gee, and Sinoe Counties.

The project is strengthening community resilience, reducing disaster risks, and supporting climate change adaptation with a strong focus on health, sanitation, smart agriculture, and disaster risk reduction.

Key community structures including Mother Clubs, Community-Based Action Team (CBATs), Ministries of Agriculture and Health workers are participating in this review to assess progress, share challenges, and explore opportunities to further strengthen results.

“This mid-year review is a time to reflect on the real changes happening in our communities and identify our operational challenges,” said Christopher Johnson, Head of Programs at the Liberia National Red Cross Society.

“We’ve seen women leading community clean-up campaigns, farmers embracing climate-smart agriculture, and young people learning about early warning systems. This is what building local resilience looks like.”

The GIRL Project promotes an integrated approach including smart agriculture, early warning systems, menstrual hygiene management, environmental cleaning, safe water and sanitation, and health and hygiene education.

“We are proud of the collaboration with the Liberian Red Cross and local authorities,” said Armel Komena Country Representative of the Swedish Red Cross. “The project puts communities at the center of climate action and public health preparedness. That’s where real change begins.”

The Ministry of Agriculture, a key technical partner, applauded the project’s support to smallholder farmers.

“By introducing smart farming techniques, composting, and pest-resistant crops, theGIRL project is giving local farmers a stronger voice and better yields,” said Mr. Sherriff B. Taweh, Agriculture Coordinator for River Gee County. “This is a model of what community development should be.”

Local women leaders also shared their perspectives on how the project is empowering them.

“We used to feel left out of decision-making, but now our Mother Club is organizing health talks, menstrual hygiene sessions, and garden training,” said Madam Patience Quayee, Chairlady of the Mother Club in Martuaken, River Gee. “We are not just helping our families — we are building the future of our community.”

As the project nears its conclusion, Recommendations from this mid-year review will guide final activities and influence the future direction of Red Cross community resilience programming in Liberia.