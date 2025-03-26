Liberian News: Red Cross Concludes Induction Training For Local, Regional Leadership

Monrovia-The Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) has successfully concluded a two-day induction training for its newly elected local and regional leadership under the theme: Strengthening Leadership and Collaboration for Effective Governance and Management.

The training, held in Zwedru from March 20 to 21, 2025, brought together 36 participants from Sinoe, Grand Kru, Maryland, River Gee, and Grand Gedeh counties. The attendees included local governance members, management staff, the LNRCS Southeastern Regional Vice President, and the Chairpersons on policy and governance as well as Resource mobilization and Fundraising.

The induction training was designed to address a critical knowledge gap following recent local elections conducted by the Red Cross across Liberia’s 15 counties. Those elections resulted in 92 individuals assuming various leadership positions, with 93% of them (elected officials) being new to their positions and unfamiliar with their roles and responsibilities.

“The success of the Red Cross in responding to humanitarian needs at the community level depends on strong, knowledgeable, and committed leadership,” said Gregory T. Blamoh, Secretary-General of the LNRCS. “This induction training is a vital step in ensuring that our newly elected leaders understand the governance structure, policies, and principles of the Red Cross so that they can lead with excellence and integrity.”

With the growing humanitarian challenges, the training emphasized the importance of strong leadership and coordination to sustain Red Cross humanitarian actions and ensure its visibility and relevance among key community actors. Participants gained insights into governance principles, policies, and guidelines, equipping them to enhance institutional integrity and promote adherence to humanitarian standards.

“The future of humanitarian action in Liberia depends on the strength of our local leadership,” Blamoh added. “By investing in their training and development, we are reinforcing our commitment to accountability, transparency, and impactful service to the most vulnerable communities.”

In addition to strengthening governance, the training provided a platform for fostering collaboration and coordination among Red Cross local offices in the southeastern region. This initiative aims to improve the delivery of humanitarian services, advocate for local needs, and drive impactful action on the ground.

The Red Cross remains committed to empowering its leadership and volunteers to deliver timely and effective humanitarian services nationwide. With a reinforced governance structure, the LNRCS is confident in its ability to maintain high standards of service and uphold its humanitarian mission.