Liberian News: ‘Race Car’ At Work

Monrovia-With one year and few months in office, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is counting his progress in defense of what his administration is doing to reposition and transform the country.

Inspecting ongoing construction works on new Liberia Broadcasting System Television Complex Tuesday, President Boakai sent an ukase to those critical of his performance, reminding them that the once parked race car is racing progressively on the track.

The Liberian leader is on record referring to himself as a race car parked in the garage, not being tested for viability and efficiency and effectiveness on the track.

In a brief chat with reporters during the tour of the facility, the President had these words: “For those who used to ask me, What is it you could do as President that you couldn’t do as Vice President? tell them the race car is on the race track. We’re moving this country forward.”

The multi-million dollars Broadcasting Complex is being constructed by the Chinese with financial support from the government of the People’s Republic of China, one of Liberia’s strategic partners credited for several landmark projects in Monrovia and parts of the country.

Though President Boakai is celebrating the ongoing project as part of his transformation agenda, critics said it stands as the only major project initiated since his ascendency.

According to them, ongoing road projects were begun or earmarked under the former government, for which he cannot take too much credit as his making.

Recall that as former vice president vying for office, President Boakai took swipe at his former boss for not utilizing his potential, referring to himself as a parked race car.

“If you think it can run or race well, put it on the road or the track,” he said then.

His comments became a focus of debate during the elections with his supporters in agreement while his opponents said he was being disingenuous.