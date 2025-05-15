Liberian News: PYJ Replacer Inducted Today

Monrovia-Samuel G. Kogar, the man who replaced late Nimba County Senator, Prince Y. Johnson has been inducted today.

The Liberian Senate officially inducted Senator Kogar as the new senator representing Nimba County, following his victory in the recent senatorial by-election.

The induction ceremony was held on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in the Senate Chambers of the Liberian Senate, where Kogar was formally introduced and seated as a member of the legislative body. Upon taking the oath of office, Liberia’s vice President, Jeremiah Koung who happens to be president of the Liberian Senate asked, Nimba County Senator, Nya D. Taken Jr. to introduce Senator Kogar to his seat.

By the way, Senator Kogar secured the seat with 62,136 votes, representing 52.08% of the total votes cast. His closest contender, independent candidate Edith Gongloe Weh, garnered 40,506 votes, or 33.95%.

Kogar will now serve the remaining seven years of the late Nimba County godfather’s term.