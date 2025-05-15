Liberian News: PUL President Praises Liberian Journalists

Monrovia-For over six months, members of the House of Representatives were at each other’s throats over who is the Speaker of that august body.

The months-long conflict was reported by the Liberian media from stage one to the point the dust at the Liberian legislature has settled, and the body has inducted its new legitimate speaker, Richard N. Koon of Montserrado County District 11.

Giving his own assessment of the coverage by the media, the President of the Press Union of Liberia, Julius K. Kanubah said to a large extent that the media did well in reporting the deadlock at the House of Rep.

The PUL President spoke Thursday when he appeared on Cape FM in Paynesville.

He said the media reported in favor of the rule of law acknowledging the constitute of Liberia

Although he acknowledged that the media did well, he did not leave out the fact that politicians have infiltrated Liberian media thus causing somehow divided reports with some heavily reporting for the majority or minority blocs.

“When the media calls you the majority speaker, it raises a point and it is because that person has the number” he said.

Speaking on the issue of ‘REGIME Speaker’, the PUL President thanked the Liberian media for highlighting it and said Speaker Koon said he was a regime speaker. It sound negative knowing that the House of rep. should be an independent body, so for the media to have consistently spoken about, it was a good reporting.

“ We learn a lot as the media”

Also Augustus Bortus of the Front Page Africa newspaper said, during the conflict, the media did editorials that could have helped to mitigate the There are constitution he observed took side with a particular group during the conflict.

He indicated that, “If they had listened to some of the editorials from media institutions like FrontPage, the thing would have been settled long since”