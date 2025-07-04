Liberian News: Public Works Imposes Moratorium On Heavy-Loaded Vehicles

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Monrovia-As part of its statutory mandate to protect national infrastructure and ensure road safety, the Ministry of Public Works has imposed a temporary moratorium on the movement of heavy goods vehicles exceeding 25 metric tons (inclusive of cargo and vehicle weight) along key unpaved primary road corridors during the 2025 rainy season.

The Ministry said the measure is intended to preserve critical road networks, enhance safety, and reduce rapid deterioration caused by overloaded vehicles during this vulnerable period.

The moratorium which takes effect from July 31 to October 15, 2025 (75 days), and applies to the following corridors including the Ganta to Zwedru -215km- Nimba & Grand Gedeh, Zwedruto Kanweaken– 111km- Grand Gedeh & River Gee, Buchanan to Greenville -205km- Grand Bassa, Rivercess & Sinoe, Pleebo to Barclayville – 75/km- Maryland & Grand Kru, Salayea to Mendikorma -194km- Lofa, and Brewerville to Bopolu – 90km- Montserrado, Bomi & Gbarpolu

The Ministry calls on all transport operators, concessionaires, and logistics firms to adhere strictly to this directive. Violation may result in punitive measures in accordance with national regulations.

The Ministry said it has held consultations with key sectoralstakeholders and calls for the full support and cooperation of the public.

The Ministry also said it has notified the Liberia National Police, Liberia Immigration Service, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of National Defense through the AFL, and National Transport Union to ensure compliance.