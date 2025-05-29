Liberian News: Principal Suspended For Flagging Students’ Plights To Journalists

Nimba-Few months ago some journalists posted about the Garr Benne Public school in Electoral District #2 Nimba County were school going kids are seating on mat to learn.

According to the journalists, their post was seeing as an opposition to the district officials and their supporters as they reported light of the students in Nimba County.

The situation at the school has been marred by controversy.

Following the media exposure of the students’ struggles, Principal Alfred S. Keah was reportedly suspended by Mr. Saye Kehzie, the Education Officer for Bain-Garr District #2, along with Nimba County Education Officer Francis G. Leagay IV.

The suspension stemmed from Keah’s willingness to discuss the challenges faced by the school with journalists.

“While, the Education Officers should be providing a conducive learning environment for the students, they rather feel proud seeing them in the dust while their kids are getting the best of education, “Journalist Garmah Lomo told this paper.

Despite the neglect of school going kids in the rural places like Garr Benne among many others, Journalist Lincoln P. Nyakpoar and Lomo on today May 27, presented 11 benches to the school authorities including the suspended Principal who wants to see the best for the kids. Of the 11 benches, nine was donated by a kind hearted female Journalist Garmah Lomo and two from Nyakpoar and others.

At the same time, Journalist Lomo called on Nimba County District # Representative Nyah G. Flomo to see her little endeavor and appreciate it rather than asking them when they are raising concerns about the growth of the District like he did to Journalist Prince Y. Gbozuah in recent days.

“The school still needs your assistance; almost all of the teachers teaching in the school are volunteers, yet Francis G. Leagay and Kehzie want them to pretend that all is well,” she added.

She said with the little contributions from she and others, Garr Benne Public school is expected to benefit additional 50 benches in the coming weeks. “We are also anticipating of placing few volunteers on stipend from you little contributions,” she concluded.