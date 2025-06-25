Liberian News: Pressure Mounts On Finance, CSA Bosses To Account For US$48m

Monrovia-A civil society group, Citizens United to Demand Accountability is mounting pressure on CSA Director Josiah Joekai and Finance Minister Augustine K. Ngafuan to explain the alleged disappearance of US$48 million.

The staggering amount in the tone of US$48 million saved by the CSA through the payroll verification process cannot reportedly be accounted for .

According to the group, on November 25, 2024, Mr. Joekaishamelessly paraded before the Liberian people in a so-called CSA Annual Report, boasting that he had saved the government $48 million by removing 7,000 civil servants from the payroll, slashing the number of consultants, and ending mobile money payments and so-called ghost names.

“Specifically, Mr. Joekai claimed savings of $28.8 million by cutting 7,000 workers, $4.6 million from consultants, and $15 million through the end of mobile payments. These questionable claims are found on pages 9 and 22 of his own report,” the political group noted.

The group added, “The reality tells a different story. Not a single dollar of this so-called savings can be found in the national budget, the recast budget, or anywhere in the financial records of the Ministry of Finance, the institution charged with safeguarding public funds. The CSA’s claims are empty, deceitful, and a slap in the face of every struggling Liberian.”

“Citizens United to Demand Accountability wants to remind the Liberian people and the international community that our protest, initially scheduled for June 19, was rescheduled to July 17, 2025, following overwhelming calls to join forces with a respected civil society organization, Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND). The rescheduling reflects not weakness, but a strategic move to build a united front against this reckless plundering of the national treasury.”

They added, “Let it be clear; the fact that Liberians did not take to the streets on June 19 does not mean Josiah Joekai and his collaborators are free or the Liberian people have forgotten them. We stand firm in our demand that Mr. Joekai and Mr. Augustine K. Ngafuan be held fully accountable for this blatant betrayal of public trust. We will not rest, and we will not retreat until the missing $48 million is accounted for down to the last cent.”

They group also strongly condemned and frowns on President Joseph Boakai’s alleged protection of these individuals, both of whom are his kinsmen. “The Liberian people will not stand by while corruption festers under his watch.”

“Our message to Mr. Joekai and his collaborators is simple. The Liberian people’s money will not be used to pay for your reckless and immoral lifestyle. Your attempts to distract and deceive will not work. You must and will account”.

Citizens United to Demand Accountability called on all patriotic Liberians to prepare to join the STAND Enough is Enough protest on July 17 and beyond as the launch for a sustained, nationwide protest starts. “We will also present formal petitions to our international partners, urging them to take action against the mass looting of Liberia’s resources by this government.”