Liberian News: President Boakai Visits, Consoles Tolbert Family

Monrovia-President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., today, visited members of the Family of the late President William Richard Tolbert, Jr. to console them and reecho his Administration’s message of national healing and reconciliation.

The visit took place at the residence of Mrs. Williemae Tolbert-King in Paynesville and it brought other surviving children and relatives of the slain President, including nephews, nieces, cousins, etc.

The Liberian Leader stressed the need for admission, forgiveness and a conscious commitment to peace and unity if this nation is to move forward into prosperity. He shared some fun memories of the days of President Tolbert, acknowledging that the late President’s demise was a colossal loss to the nation. He called on Liberians to let go of the ugly and bitter part of our existence as a nation and carve for ourselves a new and better course of nationhood.

Welcoming the President and his entourage, Mrs. Tolbert-King, Daughter of the late President, who once served as Liberia’s Ambassador to La Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso, expressed the Family’s deep gratitude for the visit.

Ambassador Tolbert-King hailed the President’s recognition of the critical need for reconciliation towards which, she noted, President Boakai is taking concrete and practical steps. She assured the Liberian people of her Family’s deep and abiding faith in, and desire for, national healing, peace and harmony.

Among top government officials accompanying the President were the Chair of the National Committee for the Reburial of Slain Liberian Presidents Tolbert and Doe, Education Minister Dr. Jarso Marley Jallah, Acting Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Hadja Mamaka Bility, and Director General of the Cabinet, Mr. Nathaniel Kwabo.

The Book of Condolence for the late President William Richard Tolbert, Jr. will be open tomorrow, Monday, June 30, 2025, commencing at 10:00 a.m. at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion. President Boakai will lead officials of his Government to participate in the ceremony.