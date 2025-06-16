Liberian News: President Boakai Suspends LTA Acting Chairman Amid GAC Report on Financial Misconduct

Monrovia– President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has with immediate effect suspended Mr. Abdullah L. Kamara from his position as Acting Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA).

The decision follows a report from the General Auditing Commission (GAC) highlighting serious allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement.

According to the report, Mr. Kamara is linked to grave financial irregularities and misconduct during his tenure as Chief Executive Officer of TAMMA Corporation, particularly in relation to transactions involving public funds.

In his letter of suspension, the President said, in keeping with the Government’s commitment to transparency and accountability, Mr. Kamara is suspended without pay pending the outcome of a full and independent investigation by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

President Boakai has further directed Mr. Kamara to fully cooperate with the LACC and the Ministry of Justice and to make himself available to support the ongoing investigation.

This action is in keeping with Administration’s determination to uphold integrity in public service and ensure that those entrusted with public responsibilities are held to the highest standards of accountability.