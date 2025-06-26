Liberian News: PRESIDENT BOAKAI LEADS GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS FOR STATE REBURIAL, BURIAL OF LATE PRESIDENT SAMUEL K. DOE AND HIS WIFE

Monrovia – President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., is leading the official government delegation to the State Reburial and Burial Ceremony of the late former President Samuel Kanyon Doe and his wife, the late former First Lady Nancy B. Doe.

The solemn ceremony to be held in Grand Gedeh, follows a historic lying-in-state observance held yesterday, June 25, at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion in Monrovia, where scores of family members, government officials, and dignitaries paid their respect to the former First Family.

The reburial is part of a broader effort by the Government of Liberia to recognize the nation’s historical realities, honor its past leaders, and promote national reconciliation.



President Boakai

Former President Doe, who served from 1980 until 1990, was killed during the Liberian civil conflict. His remains, along with that of his late wife, are now been returned to their home County with full state honors.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by senior government officials, members of the Doe family, traditional leaders, religious figures, members of the Grand Gedeh Legislative Caucus, and citizens from across the country.

The Government of Liberia extends appreciation to all those who have contributed so far to ensuring a befitting, dignified and respectful state farewell for the former President and First Lady.