Liberian News: President Boakai Breaks Ground for State-of-the-Art Radiotherapy Center at JFK Medical Center

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Monrovia– In an effort to advance healthcare delivery in Liberia and the sub-region, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., today officially broke ground for the construction of a state-of-the-art Radiotherapy Center at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center in Sinkor, Monrovia.

The ceremony was graced by His Excellency Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), whose visit highlights Liberia’s strengthened partnership with the Agency in leveraging nuclear science and technology for peaceful and developmental purposes.

In his address, President Boakai described the event as “a transformative occasion in our journey towards advancing healthcare for our people and in strengthening international collaboration.” He emphasized that the project represents a critical investment under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, with a strong focus on good health and well-being.

Since joining the IAEA in 1962, Liberia’s collaboration with the Agency has deepened across six thematic areas aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):

• Nuclear and Radiation Safety

• Food and Agriculture

• Good Health and Well-being

• Health and Nutrition

• Energy and Industry

• Water Resources and Environment

The President noted that the Radiotherapy Center will provide accessible, affordable, and advanced cancer treatment, significantly reducing the need for citizens to travel abroad for care.

Beyond treatment, the facility will serve as a hub for training, research, and capacity building in medical radiation sciences.

“This groundbreaking is not just for a building; it is for hope, resilience, and life,” President Boakai remarked. He prayed, “May this facility become a model of excellence, serving not only Liberia and the subregion, but all who seek healing within its walls.”

President Boakai extended his heartfelt appreciation to Director General Grossi and the IAEA for their technical and strategic partnership, and thanked the Ministry of Health, healthcare professionals, engineers, and all stakeholders whose commitment is turning vision into reality.

The establishment of the Radiotherapy Center marks a monumental step in Liberia’s quest for equitable, modern, and sustainable healthcare infrastructure.