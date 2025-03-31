Liberian News: President Boakai Appoints Acting Leadership of LEC

Monrovia – President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has appointed the acting leadership of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC).

Those appointed are:

I. LIBERIA ELECTRICITY CORPORATION (LEC)

1. Mr. Mohammed M. Sherif, Acting Managing Director

2. Mr. Eric Augustine B. Frederick, Acting Deputy Managing Director for Administration

3. Mr. Thomas Z. Gonkerwon, Acting Deputy Managing Director for Operations

These appointments take immediate effect until the return and confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

President Boakai calls on appointed officials of government to continue to demonstrate diligence, commitment, integrity, professionalism, and loyalty in service to country.