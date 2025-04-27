Liberian News: PPAL Liberia Program Manager Enree Neeplo Convicted For Economic Sabotage

Monrovia– The Judge of Criminal Court ‘C’ Judge Blamo Dixon has convicted Enree Neeplo, Program Manager of the Planned Parenthood Association of Liberia on charges of economic sabotage. Neeplo has been ordered to restitute over US$200,000 and a payment of US$300 in fine.

The restitution covers funds misappropriated for the purchase of a PEWETTA vehicle, a Ford Everest SUV, laptops, catering services, and youth program expenses. The case stemmed from an indictment by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, which charged Neeplo with theft, unauthorized disbursement of public funds, property misuse, fraud, and criminal conspiracy.

Judge Dixon has directed the court clerk to notify the Ministry of Justice to conduct a pre-sentencing investigation ahead of final sentencing. The conviction follows a July 2024 jury verdict in which several former PPAL officials were also found guilty.

Neeplo, however, had requested and was granted a separate trial. Those convicted in the earlier case include Miatta K.K. Kojolo, Ernest Vobah, Peter Collins, and William Gibson, all former employees of the association.

This latest ruling highlights ongoing efforts by Liberia’s judiciary and anti-graft institutions to address public sector corruption and mismanagement of donor or program funds.

The conviction follows an indictment of Enree B. Neeplo by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC). According to the LACC, the Planned Parenthood Association of Liberia Program Manager Enree B. Neeplo was indicted for the misuse of public funds.

The LACC said it remains committed to the fight against corruption and will continue to work diligently in ensuring that public resources are used for the benefit of all Liberians. “This victory is a testament to the Commission’s unwavering resolve to hold individuals accountable, regardless of status or affiliation.” The LACC said.

Meanwhile, the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) has welcomed the conviction of EnreeB. Neebo. CENTAL’s Executive Director Anderson Miamensaid his institution prays for more wins ahead.

“This is highly welcoming. Thanks to the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission for securing a conviction in this case. We pray for more wins ahead,” he wrote on his official Facebook page.