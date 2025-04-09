Liberian News: Police IG Proposes Nat’l Protest Zone

By: Othello Sarweh Nimely

Monrovia– The Inspector General of the Liberia National Police (LNP), Col. Gregory Coleman, has called for the establishment of a designated National Protest Center to ease the impact of public demonstrations on non-protesting citizens and vehicular movement in Monrovia.

Speaking as a guest on Prime FM on April 7, Col. Coleman stressed the increasing challenge posed by frequent protests along the city’s main streets, particularly around the Capitol area. He noted that such protests often disrupt the daily routines of peaceful citizens who are not involved, causing traffic gridlock and inconveniences due to the limited space in central Monrovia.

“If we can identify a specific area where protests can be held, it would allow citizens to express themselves freely without interfering with the lives of others who just want to go about their business,” Col. Coleman said.

The Police IG is at the same time, urging the Legislature, student organizations, human rights advocates, and civil society actors to urgently engage in discussions around the establishment of a national protest zone emphasizing the protection of the rights of protesters and non-protesters at the same time.

Responding to a caller who appealed for the police to drop the no go zone restrictions on motorcycle during the radio program, Col. Coleman firmly rejected any suggestion of lifting the restriction on motorbikes operating in central Monrovia. The police boss maintained that the area remains a no-go zone for bikes due to public safety concerns.

The no-go zone restriction is a result of a tragic accident on February 19, 2025 when a vehicle lost control while descending Crown Hill and collided with a motorbike.

The crash claimed the life of motorcyclist Emmanuel TrokonPajibo, sparking outrage among bike riders who went on to damage police checkpoints across Monrovia. The incident prompted authorities to intensify enforcement of the motorbike ban in central areas of the city.

Col. Coleman also addressed the controversial use of “wipes” (I tired talking) by traffic officers on bike riders. While acknowledging that the practice has raised eyebrows, he defended it as a non-lethal tactic to control the persistent violations by some motorcyclists.

“Let’s be honest, when your parents get tired of talking, what do they do? They find another way to get through,” Coleman said.

The police chief assured the public that the LNP remains committed to ensuring law and order while balancing the rights and safety of all citizens.