Liberian News: Police IG: ‘Crimes Reduced’

By Jamesetta D. Williams

Monrovia– There Inspector General of the Liberia National Police (LNP)has reassured the Liberian public of the police’s unwavering commitment to professionalism, discipline, and the rule of law, as the LNP continues to tackle crime and uphold national security.

Col. Gregory Coleman, addressing public concerns regarding recent security operations, including restrictions on motorcycle traffic, crime trends, and the handling of an ongoing high-profile investigation, said they have not experienced surge in crimes in recent times.

Addressing MICAT Press Briefing Thursday, IG Coleman said the decision to restrict motorcycles from plying major streets in Monrovia was made primarily to protect riders from accidents, adding that the measure has had the added benefit of reducing street-level crimes.

“When we analyzed crime trends over the past five years, we saw consistent spikes around this time of the year, particularly during the rainy season,” he stated. “But this year, despite the release of some high-profile convicts, we have not experienced the anticipated surge in crime.”

He attributed the progress to proactive policing strategies, increased intelligence deployment, and operational adjustments that prioritize public safety.

The LNP Chief however acknowledged a few isolated cases of armed robbery, including incidents on Duport Road and in the Bensenville area, emphasizing that the police are actively tracking the suspects and employing intelligence-led operations to deter further criminal activity.

“These are largely opportunistic crimes, driven by substance abuse and economic desperation,” Coleman noted. “We encourage the public to take personal safety measures, like not leaving valuable items visible in parked vehicles.”

Addressing himself to recent allegations made by Mr. John Yanti, a subject in the ongoing Arson investigation, he said that Mr. Yanti was not held at the LNP headquarters, but in a designated safe house, in accordance with established security protocols, confirming the family early claims that their brother was kept at a luxurious hotel in Thinkers Village under the watch of the LNP and NSA.

“All interactions with Mr. Yanti were conducted under video surveillance,” he said. “If he claims to have recordings or documentation, we welcome him to present them. From our side, this case is grounded in solid evidence and has been handled with strict adherence to international standards.”

IG Coleman also denied accusations of evidence tampering or coercion, adding, “At no point did we try to compromise the integrity of the investigation or the state. This is a strong case built purely on credible evidence.”

The Inspector General also cautioned media outlets and the general public against conducting a “trial by media,” stressing that the courtroom remains the proper forum for the adjudication of justice.

“Some individuals are using media platforms to distort public perception and potentially influence jurors,” Coleman warned. “This undermines justice and weakens public trust in the legal system.

Ending his remarks on a firm note, Coleman vowed that the days of unchecked impunity in Liberia are over. He emphasized that the LNP, under the current administration, will pursue all violators of the law regardless of status, political affiliation, or class.

“If we cannot end impunity, we cannot stop corruption,” he declared. “Under this administration, no one is above the law. Anyone who breaks it will face the consequences.”

He declined to reveal the exact location of the safe house used during the ongoing investigation but assured that all protocols were followed. Coleman concluded by thanking the media and the public for their continued support and cooperation.

LNP Denies Bribery Allegations, Reaffirms Integrity in High-Profile Criminal Investigation

Denial of Bribery Allegations

At the same time, the Police IG has denied allegations that the police attempted to bribe or coerce Mr. Yanti, a suspect and key person of interest in an ongoing high-profile criminal investigation.

IG Coleman said at no point did the LNP engage in any form of bribery or unethical deal with Mr. Yanti, contrary to reports circulating in the media.

“Let me make it clear that at no point in time did the Liberia National Police engage with Mr. Yanti concerning any bribe or promise of reward in exchange for false testimony,” Coleman emphasized. “There’s no one in the LNP with the authority to commit government to such actions.”

Coleman recounted that Mr. Yanti had been identified early in the investigation as a person of interest and had initially evaded authorities.

His eventual return to Liberia was made possible through the intervention of a relative, who assured the police of Yanti’swillingness to cooperate as a witness.

However, according to Coleman, once Yanti was brought in and interviewed, it became evident that he could not be trusted.

“He was already charged before his return. When he came in, we gave him an opportunity—based on the family’s plea to speak and prove his willingness to cooperate. But it was clear he could not be relied upon,” Coleman stated.

Addressing rumors that Mr. Yanti demanded or was offered money ranging from $2,000 to $200,000—in exchange for cooperation, IG Coleman dismissed all such suggestions as false and unsubstantiated.

“There are conflicting claims about the amount—$50,000, $200,000, or even $2,000. Whatever the figure, the truth is we received a request that we simply could not honor. We never promised or gave him any money,” he said.

Coleman confirmed that Mr. Yanti was turned over to the court following standard procedures. He appeared with legal representation and voluntarily gave a written and videotaped sworn statement, which is now part of the case file.

“Everything was done by the book. His statement was made in the presence of his lawyer, and it’s on record—both in writing and on video. When the time comes, this evidence will be presented in court,” Coleman assured.

In a further update on the broader case, IG Coleman revealed that the LNP has initiated efforts to escalate international cooperation. He has instructed the Deputy Inspector General for Crime Services and Intelligence to upgrade the Interpol diffusion notices for suspects still at large to Red Notices.

“This case is before the court, but we are still pursuing other suspects. Once we receive feedback from Interpol, those Red Notices will be officially published and shared with global law enforcement partners to ensure extradition and prosecution,” he said.

IG Coleman concluded by reaffirming the Liberia National Police’s commitment to the rule of law, transparency, and due process.

“We remain resolute in our mission. No one will be forced, bribed, or coerced to provide false testimony. This matter is in the hands of the courts, and justice will take its course.

The Inspector General then opened the floor for media questions and thanked the public for their continued interest in ensuring accountability and justice.