Liberian News: OMEGA Red Hill Bridge Construction In Sight

The construction of the Omega Red Hill Bridge is now in sight in light of efforts being exerted by Representative Micheal Thomas, reaching out to relevant authorities for the construction of roads and bridges in District 4.

A social media post Thursday by Rep. Thomas revealed latest efforts geared towards the commencement of construction work on the OMEGA Red Hill Bridge.

The District 4 lawmaker announced that the bidding process for the building of the bridge has been concluded as well as awarding of the contract done.

The mobilization of materials and equipment for the work is currently ongoing and that the official groundbreaking ceremony is anticipated shortly, Rep. Thomas said on his social media page.

The lawmaker was seen with the Minister of Public Works and his technical team, one of his colleagues from the House of representatives, members of District 4 Project Team have gone to assess the damaged bridge which works is poised to be seen in the coming days.

“We commend the leadership and community dwellers for their patience and persistence,” he added.

Rep. Thomas hailed President Joseph Boakai and his ARREST Agenda for inclusive development, and also encouraged residents, pedestrians and commuters to “kindly abide by the detour restrictions of the Engineers in order to enhance the work.”