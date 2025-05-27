Liberian News : OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN LAUNCH for RE-ELECTION to IMO COUNCIL CATEGORY A

Monrovia-Liberia on yesterday, the 26th of May officially launched her campaign for re-election on the International Maritime Organization’s Council Category A seat. The program held on the Silver Barracuda cruising on the Thames River in London, the United Kingdom was graciously attended by several high-level Ambassadors, Delegations from more than 100 member states of the IMO, also in attendance was an official delegation from the Liberia Maritime Authority led by the Commissioner & CEO Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr., accompanied by his special guests the Honorable Inspector General of Police Col. Gregory Coleman. Also, Her Excellency Madame Genvieve Kennedy Liberia’s Ambassador to the Court of St. James, the United Kingdom accompanied by her diplomatic staff, as well as Liberians residing in the UK.

In his brief address delivered at the official launch, Liberia Maritime Commissioner & CEO Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr. reaffirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to global maritime leadership, safety, and sustainability. He further indicated that as a founding member of the IMO since 1949, Liberia has demonstrated enviable leadership in the maritime industry which has contributed significantly to ensuring safety at sea and the prevention of pollution from ships, thus Liberia is once again seeking its place among the premier decision-makers in international maritime governance. Cllr. Lighe deeply appreciated individuals and institutions who were instrumental in organizing the campaign launch.

Special recognition was given to Her Excellency Ambassador Genevieve Kennedy, The Honorable Robert Wilmot Kpadeh, and the team at the Permanent Mission, as well as the Liberia Maritime Authority. According to Commissioner Lighe, “Their dedication, excellence, and spirit of collaboration are the wind in our sails,”. He indicated that for over seven decades, Liberia has been a key player in shaping maritime policy, advocating for safety, sustainability, innovation, and inclusion.

Representing the Government of Liberia, Ambassador Genevieve Kennedy, Liberia’s Ambassador to the Court of St. James, made a compelling appeal to the delegations of member states present, seeking their support and subsequent votes for Liberia’s bid for re-election to the IMO Council. According to Ambassador Kennedy, she indicated that “Beyond this launch, Liberia will continue to knock on your doors, our friends — soliciting your kind support. We hope that you find Liberia worthy of your vote to reign on the Council of the IMO for 2026–2027 Biennium in Category A,” Ambassador Kennedy stated. Her message was clear: Liberia is not only seeking a seat — it is seeking continued partnership, shared progress, and the opportunity to lead with distinction at one of the world’s most influential maritime institutions.

In briefly highlighting Liberia’s maritime strengths Ambassador Kennedy used the platform to remind attendees of Liberia’s historic and ongoing contributions to the IMO since becoming a founding member in 1949. She emphasized Liberia’s robust and growing capabilities in the maritime space — including: Four major seaports strategically located along its Atlantic coast, serving as gateways for trade and connectivity, the Liberia Maritime Training Institute (LMTI), a cornerstone for building local capacity and preparing the next generation of maritime professionals, a demonstrated readiness to play a leading role at the IMO, not only through representation but through active and responsible engagement. Ambassador Kennedy reminded the audience that “Liberia holds enormous potential in the global maritime space,” she added, reinforcing the nation’s position as a trusted partner and proactive leader in maritime governance.

The official program was a massive success, which climaxed at about 10pm UK time.