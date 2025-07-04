Liberian News: NOCAL Sponsors 20 Students

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-The National Oil Company of Liberia ( NOCAL) has provided twenty (20) local scholarships for Liberian students.

The students applied and went through a rigorous process to become beneficiaries.

The institution announced the opportunity for 15 students but the influx of students made them increase the number to 20 beneficiaries.

Parents and the recipients were seen in a joyous mood when they were seen at the front roles at NOCAL to sign their contracts with the institution.

In a statement Monday during the official signing ceremony, the Acting President of the National Oil Company of Liberia, Fabian M. Lai stated that, “We initially planned to award 15 scholarships, but due to the overwhelming number of competitive applicants, 191 in total, we decided to increase the number to 20,”

He called on students to work harder, study and plan well.

“ When you are a scholar, it means that you are a hard worker,” he said.

He said the process was a merit based approach which did not handpick anyone but ensured that students did their very best to have their inclusion.

The NOCAL boss urged the new scholars to become ambassadors of integrity and hard work, informing others that it is not a “ who knows you thing.”

“Today you leave from here, start to play… you will receive a letter that you cannot maintain the scholarship” he restated an earlier advice which was given that they should not forsake study for play.



Acting NOCAL BOSS

The acting NOCAL Boss stressed the need for the company’s vision to support education and talent across Liberia and the recently awarded scholarship speaks to their willingness to make that difference.

“To be a scholar doesn’t mean you are the smartest. It means you are committed and consistent,” he said.

He furthered , “Don’t let your guard down. The real work starts now.”

Lai cautioned scholarship recipients against being complacent with the minimum GPA of 3.0.

He encouraged them to aim higher, advising them not to stop at 3.0.

He said, “Set your goal at 4.0 so even if you fall short, you’re still in a strong position. Leave politics, football talk, and gossip behind. Focus.”

The This year, they decided to also have three international scholarships and the admission process is still open for July

“ We can assure you that those accepted today are the very best of Liberian students” he said.

During the program, he mentioned one student name, Grable who applied from Maryland and was included

They got 33% of female with one of the females emerging number one.

Lai acknowledged the presence and support of the Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA) and the Ministry of Education, noting the potential for collaborative efforts going forward. He thanked Dr. James Mulbah of MOE and Director General of LIPA for their commitment to public sector education and development.

He shared a personal reflection on academic discipline, citing how lessons from his student leadership days shaped his understanding of balancing ambition and academics.

The 2025 scholarship includes approximately 30% female representation, part of NOCAL’s deliberate effort to promote gender inclusion. The program also highlighted regional equity, with beneficiaries drawn from diverse parts of the country, including Maryland County, Nimba, Bong This year’s selection process was notably transparent and competitive. Mr. Lai underscored that the beneficiaries were selected based purely on merit. “I don’t know any of you personally,” he stated. “You were chosen because you earned it.”

As part of its broader education strategy, NOCAL has also re-launched its foreign scholarship program, which had been dormant for over a decade due to funding constraints. Though still in its early phase, the foreign scholarship initiative aims to provide graduate-level opportunities for Liberian students in the sciences and other high-demand fields.

The ceremony also recognized the efforts of NOCAL staff, volunteers, and partner institutions who worked to ensure a fair, inclusive, and transparent process. “This program will run for several years,” Mr. Lai confirmed. “As long as students maintain the required academic average, they will continue to benefit.”

Education Minister was proxy by Dr. James Mulbah who said, “Today is something that we should celebrate.”

He said now that NOCAL has provided the opportunity to benefit from their schaloshop, it is a privilege and they as students need to work harder to justify their inclusion on the program.

“You could be like me. We are looking for successors for this country. Do not spy, remain focused to prepare yourself as an individual.”

M. Boakai Jaleiba is Vice President for administration at NOCAL and he stressed that the scholarship grade point was minimum 3.0 GPA and encouraged awarded scholars to maintain the 3.0 or will be dropped from the program to enable others to have a fair share.

Jaleiba disclosed that about 33% of the scholarships awarded were to females whilst the rest were to males, announcing that NOCAL is expected to re-launch the foreign graduate scholarship program in partnership with LIPA, and the Ministry of Education.

Ms. Mariama Keita is one of the students who scored high marks during the vetting process.

She on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed deep gratitude for being selected as a NOCAL Scholarship recipient, commending the organization for its transparency and fairness throughout the process.

She highlighted her consistent academic excellence from elementary to college, highlighting her first-place achievement in the District 13 Academic Excellence Awards and receiving her first college scholarship. While proud of her own journey, she also celebrated the determination and stories of her fellow recipients.

She said the scholarship represents not just an opportunity but a responsibility to serve her country and strive for excellence. She spoke about perseverance through challenges and thanked NOCAL for investing in Liberia’s future leaders