Liberian News: ‘No Single Cent From Government Money’

Monrovia-Former First Lady Clar Marie Weah, CEO of the Clar Hope Foundation, has strongly defended the integrity and mission of her organization, declaring that all resources used for its operations were sourced internationally and aimed solely at providing hope for Liberia’s underprivileged children.

Speaking Friday during the first graduation ceremony of the City of Hope Academy in Marshall, Margibi County, Mrs.Weah passionately rejected claims of financial impropriety, inviting critics to personally visit and learn about the Foundation’s work.

“My heart is clean,” she said. “There is not a single cent from government money in what I’m doing here. Even the Finance Minister knows, Senator McGill knows, and my husband knows. Every resource we got here came from international support.”

With emotion, the former First Lady reflected on her personal experiences and motivations behind the foundation’s creation.

“I don’t have to be born in Liberia to love Liberia,” she said. “I lost my father at a young age and knew what it meant to have no one to lean on. I closed my ears to the noise and chose to give people hope. This City of Hope is a dream that came from persistence.”

She expressed gratitude to her husband, former President George Weah, for consistently supporting the initiative. “Every trip he made, he brought something back to help me keep going,” she noted.

The ceremony, marked by music, dance, and joyful expressions, celebrated the academic success of children many of them orphanswho were graduating from the academy’s first-grade level. The students beamed with pride as they received their certificates.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were former President George Weah, Senator Nathaniel McGill, Representative Musa Bility, former Maritime Commissioner Eugene Nagbe, and a representative from the Ministry of Gender, along with several other former officials and partners of the Foundation.

The City of Hope Academy is part of the broader vision of the Clar Hope Foundation, which focuses on education, healthcare, and empowerment for vulnerable Liberian children.

“We want to create hope for the children of Liberia,” Mrs.Weah reaffirmed. “That’s all we are here to do.”