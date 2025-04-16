Liberian News: “No Political Detentions”

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Monrovia– Liberian President, Joseph Boakai says his administration will not detain political prisoners nor suppress the press.

He made the pledge at the inaugural Presidential Media Dinner convened at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town on April 10,

President Boakai told the media in a hall of mixed audience that, “Under my leadership, Liberia will have no political prisoners and no press suppression,”

According to him, criticism is not a threat to democracy but it is of essence noting, “We will not shy away from your questions; instead, we will listen. We will not stifle dissenting voices; we will engage with them.”

The Liberian leader pointed out ‘positive developments’ since taking office and said developments he said are the notable increase in registered media outlets across the country.

Boakai attributed the growth to a political environment that values free expression and open dialogue.

According to him, the richness of the Liberian media landscape reflects the progress.

“This growth is not coincidental; it stems from a political climate that honors the freedom to speak, publish, and critique,” President Boakai said.

He intoned that the proliferation of independent media platforms is essential to deepening democratic participation and holding power to account.

President Boakai committed his administration to the Table Mountain Declaration, the Abdullah K. Abdullah Act, law that protects journalists from arbitrary arrest giving rise to freedom of the press.

“Access to information is not just a privilege; it is a fundamental right,” President Boakai said.

The President noted ongoing efforts to fully implement the Freedom of Information Act, stressing that public institutions must share knowledge, not withhold it.

Despite the optimistic tone, Boakai did not shy away from addressing the ongoing challenges facing Liberia’s media sector.

He acknowledged the persistent threats of misinformation, the need to enhance journalistic professionalism, and the importance of ensuring safety for media practitioners, especially in rural and underserved counties.

“There is still work to do, to improve professionalism, to combat misinformation, and to ensure journalists are safe and supported in every county of this country,” President Boakai maintained.

He called on media institutions, government agencies, and civil society to collaborate in building a more resilient and responsible media landscape.

As the evening drew to a close, President Boakai encouraged the media to view the dinner not as a one-off engagement but as the start of a lasting and constructive relationship between the presidency and the press.

“May this dinner not be the end of a conversation but the beginning of a deeper, more constructive one,” he concluded.

“Let us think about the media, love the media and together build the media.”

The First Annual Presidential Media Dinner was widely regarded as a symbolic and practical affirmation of Liberia’s commitment to democratic ideals.

It also set a precedent for future engagement between the government and the nation’s growing media community.

Also speaking, Press Union of Liberia President, Julius Kanubah welcomed the initiative but did not fall short of outlining outlined challenges facing the Liberian media.

He told the president about complaints from community radio stations that they have been threatened and come under attack by some government officials.

Kanubah called for an end to political interference with the independent media stressing the need for the speedy passage of the Bill to transform the Liberia Broadcasting System into a public broadcaster and urged the Boakai government to uphold and respect the rule of law

When he said, “Let’s respect the rule of law and use the rule of law to fight corruption,” Mr. Kanubah received applause from the audience.

In recent times, the government of Boakai has come under strong criticism for violating the constitution by taking side with majority Bloc Speaker, Rep. Richard N. Koon.

At the same time, the PUL president called on the government to pay media debts, rephrasing President Boakai’s usual statement , “Think Liberia, Love Liberia and Build Liberia” by calling on the audience to “Think the Media, Love the Media and Build the Media.”