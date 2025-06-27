Liberian News: NO ESCAPE!

Monrovia-The question on the lips of several Liberians is no longer about those already arrested, charged and briefly detained; it is rather about those that may be next in line for possible arrest, indictment and incarceration as the Liberian government strengthens its anti-corruption dragnet.

Amid the sweeping arrest and brief detention of several former officials of government early Thursday, there might be no escape for others who may have overstepped their authorities, put hands in the cookies jar and abused the public trust.

The concerned ones might, by now, be suffering from severe perspiration, worrying and wandering about how their days may be numbered – they too might follow suit.

Who is arrested and why

The nation early Thursday woke with the stunning news of the arrest and indictment and subsequent detention at the Monrovia Central Prison of former Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, former Deputy Foreign Minister, Thelma Sawyer, former Director General of the General Services Agency (GSA), Mary Tarnyennoh Brohand Mr. Archievego Doe, Director of Communications of the National Disaster Management Agency.

Their arrest and detention is in relation to their alleged respective roles in the mismanagement of rice donated by a foreign government for the Liberian people, mainly disasters affected Liberians.

The arrested former officials are formally charged with economic sabotage as a result of a methodical investigation conducted by the Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force, which is operating under the umbrella of the Ministry of Justice.

The charges bothered on alleged offenses ranging from economic sabotage, misuse of public funds, theft of property, abuse of office, and criminal conspiracy for the alleged mishandling of a substantial rice donation intended for the benefit of disaster-affected communities within Liberia.

As per the indictment, the action of the defendants costedthe government of Liberia, losing a significant quantity of 25,054 bags donated to the country.

The alleged squandered rice, said to worth $425,918, was donated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through Fouta Corporation Inc., in April 2023, to provide crucial sustenance to communities grappling with the aftermath of various disasters.

Taskforce Communications Director Joseph Daniel confirmed that the rice, part of a consignment of 29,412 bags valued at $425,918, was intended for disaster victims but was secretly diverted “for personal and political benefit.”

“They held secret meetings and distributed the rice without any documentation,” Daniel stated. “This is just the beginning; more arrests are forthcoming as the task force finalizes ongoing probes into at least 17 related cases.”

The rice was donated in April 2023 through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and was consigned to the National Disaster Management Agency.

At the time, the NDMA claimed it had pre-positioned approximately 5,000 bags in Bong County for emergency response. However, growing concerns about the accountability of the remaining rice led to a formal investigation by the taskforce.

According to Daniel, the indictment includes charges of theft of property, economic sabotage, and abuse of public office. He said the case was built over several months of investigation, adding that more arrests are imminent as authorities continue probing other corruption-related cases involving former officials.

Broh and Williams are expected to face trial under the current indictment. The Ministry of Justice and the taskforce are jointly working to trace the missing rice and any associated financial transactions.

Officials say additional arrests are expected in the coming weeks as the taskforce accelerates efforts to prosecute individuals implicated in the broader corruption probe.

However, the government of Liberia has implemented a travel ban on the defendants, restricting from leaving the country while going through prosecution.

The arrest and indictment of the four former officials of the Weah-led administration is a significant move that sheds light on government’s commitment to its anti-corruption pledge, ensuring former and current officials of government linked to foul-play while in office is brought to justice.

The arrest and indictment stemming from an Asset Recovery Task Force investigation is seen as the first move by the Task Force to stamp its authority and signal its determination to recover every stolen national asset.

Others indicted but not yet arrested

Other indictees not yet arrested include Varney A. Sirleaf, Former Minister of Internal Affairs, Augustine Tamba, Deputy Director for Ops., NDMA, Augustine Kollie, Director for Disaster Victims, NDMA, Henry O. Willaims, former

Executive Director, NDMA, Edward S. Konneh, Employee, Edris Bility, former GSA Deputy Director/Ops, Mamie Davies, Assistant Director, GSA,Momolu Johnson, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs/Adm., Rosetta L. Gbassay Bowah, Logistics Officer, NDMA, Wayfa Ciapha, purported CEO, Group of Seventy-seven, Evelyn Gbee, Warehouse Manager and others to be identified.

The indictees are charged with various crimes ranging from Theft of Property, Economic Sabotage (Misuse of Public Money, Property or Records; Theft and/or illegal disbursement and expenditure of public money, Misapplication of entrusted Property, Abuse of office Criminal Conspiracy. Origin of the Task Force

Recall that President Joseph Boakai in the early days of his administration established an Asset Recovery Task Force under Executive Order No. 126 charged with the responsibility of retrieving all stolen government properties in and outside of Liberia.

However, after delays and legal hiccups in the execution of its duties, the President on March 5, 2025, signed Executive Order No. 145, renewing the term of the Asset Recovery Task Force to reclaim all improperly acquired government assets.

President Boakai’s renewal of the Task Force stemmed from the Supreme Court of Liberia’s rejection of a challenge to Executive Order 126 and upheld its constitutionality.

According to the Executive Mansion, Executive Order 126 outlines the justification for establishing the task force, that certain current and former officials have wrongfully enriched themselves by illegally acquiring assets at the expense of the Liberian government and its citizens.

“It underscores the obligation of public officials to declare their assets both when entering and leaving public service, in accordance with established regulations, to promote transparency, accountability, and proper stewardship of public office,” Executive Mansion stated.

EO #126 also stresses the need to recover public assets that have been wrongfully taken and diverted for personal gain, ensuring they are returned to the Liberian people.

It mandates the prosecution of those responsible, in accordance with the law, and assigns the task force with the responsibility of recovering all improperly acquired government assets, including those unlawfully sold to private individuals.

Executive Order 126 accords the Asset Recovery Task Force broad powers to systematically investigate and prosecute cases to recover stolen or suspicious assets. Specifically, the task force is empowered to identify and trace all of Liberia’s stolen and suspicious assets, both within and outside of the country’s borders.

It is also mandated to form an investigative panel to probe into stolen and suspicious assets, assemble an effective and robust legal and investigative team to gather and prepare concrete evidence, initiate criminal prosecution and civil litigation on behalf of the government of Liberia, where applicable, and upon adjudication, return confiscated assets to Liberia.

It further called for the imposition of travel ban and other restrictions on individuals identified as suspects while under investigation, while at the same time mandated to utilize diplomatic channels and Interpol to extradite suspects located outside of Liberia’s jurisdiction to bring them under investigation.

The EO #126 establishes the task force within the Ministry of State for Special Services, mandating full cooperation and support from the General Services Agency, the Ministry of Justice, and all security agencies, while directing the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to allocate and disburse the necessary funding to ensure the task force can effectively carry out its mission.

However, while EO # 145 renewed the term of the task force which was set to expire in a year time, and named five members to the group including chairman, a vice chairman and three members.

The new EO mandates that the task force to coordinate and collaborate closely with various government agencies—including the Ministry of Justice, Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, Office of the Ombudsman, General Services Agency, Liberia Revenue Authority, and Financial Intelligence Agency—to effectively execute its mandate. Likewise, it requires the heads of these agencies to provide full cooperation to support the task force’s operations.

Constitutional Challenge Rejected

These legal actions stemmed from a petition filed before the Liberian Supreme Court on April 5, 2024, by the Anita Group of Companies, a transportation company said to be owned by the former chief of protocol to ex-President George Weah.

This followed the task force seizure of the company’s vehicles said to be wrongfully and dubiously gotten.

Who next in the dragnet

Who could be the next as well to fall in the anti-corruption dragnet is only known the those closed to ongoing investigations into alleged misapplication of entrusted resources.

Already, the government has announced that there would be more arrests in the coming days, prompting questions as to who might in the offing for arrest.

As the stakes are high, memories are refreshed with the issue of former Chief of Protocol Nora Finda Bundoowho was invited some times ago by the Task Force for question for alleged corruption surrounding the fleet of cars plying the streets for commercial purposes.

The concerns and apprehension result from an earlier invitation extended her by the Asset Recovery Task Force regarding corruption allegations.

The former chief of Protocol to the former head of state declined to appear before the Task Force through her legal team; entreating the task force to indict her if they have evidence to prove the allegation of corruption.

In a April 16, 2025 communication, Cllr. Abraham Wade Simpson, Madam Bundoolegal representation, questioned the legitimacy and fairness of the task force’s investigation process.

Her letter raised concerns about the procedures, and alleged that the task force had already reached conclusions on the alleged guilt of the two individuals, potentially compromising their right to a fair hearing.

Her appearance was scheduled to take place at the Golden Key Hotel on Thursday, April 17, 2025, but her lawyers cited alleged incriminating evidence in the possession of the task force.

“The task force’s action as inappropriate,” stressed Cllr. Sampson, adding “justice is best served in a courtroom where proper legal procedures can be followed.”

Cllr. Sampson used his reliance on Article 21 of the Liberia 1986 Constitution and Sections 2.1 and 2.3 of the Criminal Procedure Law, which guarantee the rights of individuals to due process and protection from arbitrary treatment.

“The decision not to appear was not a refusal to cooperate with justice but a commitment to ensuring that all proceedings are conducted lawfully and transparently,” he emphasized.

She did not meet the task force as requested but expressed willingness to respond to the allegations of corruption in a court of competent jurisdiction.

In March, the Asset Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force launched investigations into 17 cases of misappropriated government resources, signaling a renewed commitment to accountability and transparency in the Country.

Making the announcement, Cllr. Edwin KlaMartin, chairman of the Task Force, emphasized the group’s adherence to legal procedures, dispelling concerns that the effort is politically motivated.

He said in an ELBC interview: “We want to assure the Liberian people that we are acting in conformity with the law.”

He added: “Our focus is on identifying, tracing, and recovering assets that were unlawfully taken, while ensuring that those involved are given due process.”

The Task Force was reestablished under Executive Order 145 by President Joseph N. Boakai, granting it broad authority to scrutinize fraudulent corporate entities, shell companies, and illicit financial transactions that drained government coffers.

Martin detailed how some officials, along with local and foreign business associates, allegedly funneled public funds through fictitious companies, fraudulent contracts, and undelivered government supplies.

The Task Force has enlisted forensic experts Andrew Durant and Wayne Anthony from FTI Consulting, the world’s largest forensic accounting firm.

According to the Taskforce, their expertise in asset recovery, international investigations, and financial forensics is expected to play a crucial role in tracing and repatriating stolen assets.

He said, “We look forward to continuing conversations of Assets Recovery over the course of the next two weeks and working out a plan on how we can assist not only domestically in the investigation using our experience,” Durant said. But I think more importantly is how we can assist the Liberian government in its international efforts to recover funds and repatriate that to the country for the benefit of the people.”

The arrested ex-government officials were later released after securing bail bonds.