Liberian News: NIR To Enrol 2M Citizens Under World Bank Funded Project

Monrovia– The National Identification Registry (NIR) is set to enrol two million citizens under a World Bank funded ‘Governance Reform and Accountability Transformation (GREAT) project’.

The US$30 million GREAT project, seeks to enhance digital access to selected public services, raise tax revenue and improve the openness of accountability institutions in Liberia. The NIR is among a few government agencies benefiting from funding under the great project.

At the launch of the project recently at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, Finance and Development Planning Minister, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan said, “The National Identification Registry will issue digital identification to two million Liberians under the project.”

Minutes following the launch of the project, NIR Executive Director, Andrew Peters, told journalists that the procurement process leading to the implementation of the project have been concluded, assuring the enrolment exercise will soon begin. “As I speak to you, we’ve completed the entire procurement process, so we can assure the public that the enrolment will soon start.”

According to Executive Director Peters, one of the problems undermining the enrolment process is inaccessibility, informing that the funding secured from the World Bank “will take the ID cards to the people.”

“One of the problems we have been having is how people to access our services. With this project, we will expand our operations to the clan and chiefdom level.” Peters continued, “We will now enhance our mobilization and outreach efforts. We will set up about 200 teams in the countries to enroll our people.”