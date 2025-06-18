Liberian News: Nimba District #5 Aspirant Williams Vows To Foster Peace And Unity

Monrovia-A Representative Hopeful in the upcoming Nimba County District#5 Representative By-election Cole Williams has vowed to promote national unity among Nimbaians.

Williams asserted that the growth and transformation of Nimba County depends on the foundation of unity and peace.

Speaking to the media recently in Paynesville during his departure to Nimba County, Williams called on all Nimbaiansto work collectively and promote national unity including reconciliation and peace.

According to him, the people of Nimba County are noted for developing their county, stressing that it is important for the sons and daughters of Nimba to continue engaging into developmental initiative for the betterment of the future generational and the country.

“When God blesses you, you have to be blessing to those who are in need, therefore, I have come to join my brothers and sisters of Nimba to contribute to the growth and development of our county,” he said.

Williams further urged Nimbaians to do away with their political differences and join together to foster development through, education, health, agriculture, economic empowerment, among others.

Also speaking, the President of Nimba Kwado, Isaac Dahn, urged the young people of Nimba to focus on their education including technical and vocational education that will enable them contribute towards the transformation of their county and the nation.

The president of Nimba Kwado is however, calling on all residents of Nimba County Electoral District Five to remain peaceful as they prepare to vote their choice who will be contesting in the upcoming Representative by–election.

He also urged the voters to do away with acts of violence during the electoral process emphasizing, “Election will come and go, but Nimba and Nimbaians will remain together to promote national unity among ourselves. “

Dahn further called on Nimbaians living abroad to return home to contribute to the building process of their county.